Huge hike in mortgage rates for AIB, EBS and Haven borrowers

Savers will get a bigger return on deposits

AIB Group has reacted to this month’s rise in European interest rates with a huge hike in fixed and variable mortgage interest rates, along with an increase in deposit rates.

New fixed rates at AIB, EBS and Haven will increase by between 0.15 percentage points and 0.70 percentage points.

A rise of 0.70 percentage points is one of the largest mortgage rate rises so far announced by a mainstream bank.

Variable rates are going up by 0.65 percentage points. The new fixed mortgage rates are effective from tomorrow, June 30.

AIB and Haven had increased mortgage rates in February, with EBS hiking home-loan rates in March.

AIB stressed that the latest changes would not affect people on existing fixed rates, but it does mean that those coming to the end of fixed terms will face having to pay more.

AIB and Haven variable mortgage rates will increase by 0.65 percentage points. Variables at AIB, Haven and EBS will go as high as 4.15pc.

EBS’s variable mortgage rate will increase by 0.45pc.

The bank will write to customers who hold variable rate mortgages confirming the new interest rate and the effective date of the higher rates, which will be next month.

The move follows the eighth rise in key European Central Bank rates announced this month.

Broker Michael Dowling said the rate increases were significant.

“The average increase of 0.46 percentage points is very misleading. Three or five-year fixed rates are the most popular fixed rates for borrowers.

“In the case of AIB , five-year fixed rate for a typical first-time buyer, with 90pc loan to value, the rate has increased by 0.70 percentage points.

“This represents an increase of €125 a month on an average €300,000 mortgage on a 30-year term.”

Mr Dowling said that in the case of EBS, the increase would be 0.60 percentage points.

This is an increase of €110 a month, and in the case of Haven the increase is 0.65 percentage points.

This works out at an extra €116 a month on a €300,000 mortgage.

Customers who draw down their new mortgage by close of business on July 28 can avail of the previous fixed rates.

In order to draw down by then all required documents must be submitted to and deemed valid by AIB by July 25, the bank said.

There is no change to the green mortgage fixed rates – which are available for customers whose homes have an energy rating of B3 or higher.

The bank said this meant that green mortgages were now priced lower than the equivalent non-green fixed rates by up to 1.35 percentage points.

EBS and Haven are also extending their cashback offers.

The EBS 3pc Back in Cash and Haven €5,000 cashback offers were due to expire on December 31 of this year and are now being extended to December 31, 2024.

AIB is also launching two new fixed-term deposit offerings for its personal and business customers. There is a new two-year fixed term offering, at a rate of 2pc annual equivalent rate (AER), and a six-month fixed term, at a rate of 0.75pc AER.

The new fixed-term deposit products are available from tomorrow in branch and will be on the AIB mobile app in the coming weeks.

The latest announcement comes after increases to AIB’s regular saver products rate to 2pc and its one-year fixed term deposit to 1.50pc earlier this month.