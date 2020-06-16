Huge fall in number of consumers switching electricity and gas suppliers

THERE has been a huge fall in the number of consumers switching electricity and gas suppliers in a move put down to the impact of the pandemic.

New figures from the energy regulator show a 25pc fall off in switching numbers in March and April.

It is the slowest switching period in the last seven years.

Fewer than 18,000 households switched electricity provider in April, with just over 6,000 moving gas provider. The number of electricity switchers was down 25pc on the same month last year, and the number of gas switchers was down 38pc on a year ago.

The decreases in April follow similar decreases in switching levels in electricity and gas in March.

This is despite research showing a majority of adults said they are prepared to switch electricity provider to save money.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has launched a campaign this week labelled ‘Switch On’ aimed at getting more people to move to a better value energy provider.

It comes as research commissioned by the regulator found that 93pc of respondents were unaware that consumers can save an average of €300 a year by switching energy provider.

The iReach research carried out in February also found that a majority of adults would switch their electricity supplier in order to make savings.

CRU chairperson Aoife MacEvilly said: “On average, people can save as much as €300 by switching their provider which could be hugely beneficial to families as the negative economic impact of Covid-19 continues to become apparent.

“Many Irish people are missing out on savings or customer protection measures when it comes to electricity and gas suppliers.”

Research from the CRU shows that active switchers, that either move supplier or renegotiate their energy deal with their current supplier every year could have saved €1,097 on electricity alone over the last four years.

This is because switchers can benefit from discounts of up to 40pc on standard tariffs for electricity and for gas.

Energy use has been reported to be higher in recent months, due to the lockdown.

A number of energy suppliers have cut their prices lately in response to the collapse in wholesale energy costs.

But the cuts have been small, and do not make up for a succession of price rises over the past three years.

Ireland has the fourth highest energy prices in Europe despite having 12 energy suppliers competing in the retail market.

