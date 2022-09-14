| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to save money and make your home more energy-efficient as prices rise

As we prepare for a winter energy crisis, learn how to reduce your bills and live more sustainably

A stove radiates 60pc of its heat into the room, compared with just 30pc for an open fire. Photo: Viktor Pravdica Expand

Close

A stove radiates 60pc of its heat into the room, compared with just 30pc for an open fire. Photo: Viktor Pravdica

A stove radiates 60pc of its heat into the room, compared with just 30pc for an open fire. Photo: Viktor Pravdica

A stove radiates 60pc of its heat into the room, compared with just 30pc for an open fire. Photo: Viktor Pravdica

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

More energy price rises are expected this autumn on top of the 50-plus announced in the last year and a half. This will mean it is set to be a very expensive winter for households, with threats that there may also be power outages.

Already consumers are feeling the pinch from higher energy bills.

Most Watched

Privacy