How to save money and make your home more energy-efficient as prices rise

More energy price rises are expected this autumn on top of the 50-plus announced in the last year and a half. This will mean it is set to be a very expensive winter for households, with threats that there may also be power outages.

Already consumers are feeling the pinch from higher energy bills.

Electricity bills are now around €900 a year higher than they were 18 months ago.

Gas bills are around €800 a year higher on average, according to bonkers.ie.

And more price hikes are expected due to the Russians restricting gas flows into Europe.

St Vincent De Paul has reported an increase of 20pc in the number of requests for help since the beginning of this year, compared with last year.

As many as 70pc of households could be plunged into energy poverty if we have similar price rises to the ones we have experienced recently, according to calculations by the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Here we look at ways households can prepare for the winter energy crisis that is on the way, and run a more sustainable home in the process.

Get solar panels

Not only will you save yourself a lot of money by having solar panels installed at your home, but you could also help the environment.

Householders could reduce their electricity bills by €450 per year by fitting panels, according to research carried out at University College Cork.

Researchers examined every rooftop in Ireland using satellite data and found more than one million homes have roof space and orientation suitable for 10 solar panels.

That number of panels will cost you between €7,000 and €9,000, and it is advisable to get a number of quotes.

There are grants available from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), of up to €2,400, to help with the upfront cost.

This week Flogas said it is now paying the highest rate on the market for unused electricity generated by homeowners, businesses and farms using solar panels.

Under its new SolarGen promotion, Flogas is paying 20c per kWh for the unused electricity.

The rate is guaranteed until next March, Flogas said.

SSE Airtricity and Pinergy will also pay you for surplus electricity flowing back into the grid.

In Ireland, 75pc of the energy you generate from a solar system on your home will take place between May and September, due to our climate.

They work on grey rainy days, though they will produce more on a sunny day.

The SEAI suggests at least 40pc of a family’s annual demand could potentially be met by a standard system, though it will depend a bit on how you use energy and the size of the system.

Switch energy provider

Despite rising energy prices, it still pays to switch suppliers.

Most of the suppliers still offer big discounts of up to 40pc or more for an entire year to new customers to entice them to switch.

At the moment, someone who is paying standard rates for electricity and gas and who switches could save over €900 a year on average, which will help take the sting out of rising prices.

Savings of €300 over a year can be made for those switching electricity only.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site bonkers.ie said: “This is the year where you absolutely do not want to be overpaying for your gas or electricity.”

Get a stove

An economical alternative to an open fire is to install a stove and flue.

The options include gas, solid fuel and multi-fuel.

A stove radiates 60pc of its heat into the room, compared with just 30pc for an open fire, according to Tom Halpin of the SEAI.

It usually costs from €3,000 up to €8,000, depending on stove specification and length of the flue.

Apply for a grant

Worryingly, the cost of having retrofitting work done has shot up lately.

But last February, the Government announced a huge increase in the grants available from the SEAI to enable homeowners to undertake home energy upgrades.

The grants available were increased by up to 50pc.

For example, you can get a grant of up to €1,700 for cavity insulation and up to 80pc of the cost of attic insulation.

There are 11 one-stop shops registered with SEAI. See its website at seai.ie for more.

A one-stop shop will look after the entire process of having an energy upgrade carried out. The operator will assess what you need, cost it, schedule the works, carry out the snagging and apply for an SEAI grant on your behalf.

The Green Hub by An Post in partnership with SSE Airtricity can help you identify what type of stove works best for your home.

And many credit unions have linked up with one-stop shops to offer low-interest loans for works that will make your home more energy efficient.

If you are over the age of 65 and living in poor housing conditions, you may also be able to get a grant from your local authority for new windows and doors.

Ask your local authority if you think you qualify.

Look at ways to reduce your energy consumption

Two-thirds of energy in a home is used for heating.

So it makes sense to control the heating system, whether you use heating oil, gas, electricity or solid fuel to heat your home.

Many people are guilty of overheating the house in winter.

A temperature of 20 degrees is ideal. Each degree higher than that adds 10pc to the cost of heating the home, the SEAI says.

Meanwhile, failing to service a boiler regularly can add approximately 5pc to heating costs.

Cut water-heating costs

Make sure your water cylinder is properly insulated – you can reduce your water heating costs by up to 30pc just by properly insulating your tank.

A good three-inch thick lagging jacket will pay for itself in no time and save you a bundle, said Mr Cassidy, of bonkers.ie.

There is a misconception among many Irish people that turning on and off the immersion uses more energy and that it is cheaper to continually keep your water hot – this is false, Mr Cassidy says.

Instead, only turn on your immersion when you need hot water. Leaving it on for half an hour should be sufficient for most households.

Upgrade your lightbulbs

An LED lightbulb uses around 80 to 90pc less electricity than a standard bulb and will last up to 10 times longer.

Replacing just one bulb will save you around €6 a year in electricity.

So replacing all the lightbulbs in your home could easily save you up to €60 a year, depending on how many lights you have, Mr Cassidy said.

