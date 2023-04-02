How to navigate a banking crisis so as to hold on to your savings, investments and pension

Spooked investors should hold the right amount of cash and seek stocks able to ride that economic rollercoaster

Irish investors old enough to remember the so-called St Patrick’s Day Massacre of 2008 – when the now-notorious Anglo Irish Bank took the biggest hit of an Irish stocks slump that wiped €3.5bn off the market – could be forgiven for shuddering last month when there was a run on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and it became the largest US lender to fail since the financial crisis.