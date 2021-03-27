| 5.4°C Dublin

How to get the best return on your pandemic savings stash

Lockdown has led to a spike in savings, but are your savings working hard enough?

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Banks and credit unions are sitting on a mountain of cash and it just seems to get bigger every month. The latest figures from the Central Bank show that there is now €126bn stashed away by householders.

That is an extraordinary national nest egg, which averages out at around €34,000 per adult. And it doesn’t account for another €19bn in State Savings Schemes sold through An Post.

Of course, not all households have savings. The pandemic has wreaked havoc for thousands and thousands of people, leaving them out of work or having their wages subsidised by the State.

