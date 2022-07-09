How to finance that new car as inflation and rising interest rates start to bite

Have you spotted your first ‘222’ car registration yet?

It can be a fun game to play in the car with the kids, but the reality of buying a new motor certainly is not. For an industry still recovering from Covid lockdowns, and many households realising that the new reality of working-from-home means they may not actually need two, or any, cars you would think it is a buyer’s market.

But the twin pressures of inflation and Brexit mean all may not be as it seems. According to the Society of the Irish Motoring Industry (SIMI), car registrations are down 22pc for June, compared to last year, when we were lifting restrictions following severe lockdowns.

Year to date, 65,176 new cards were sold, far less than ‘normal’ levels which typically see over 80,000 new motors bought in the first six months.

New taxes imposed on imported vehicles have impacted sales also; the first half of 2022 saw 24,112 taken in, mainly from the UK, compared to over 35,000 last year.

Electric and Hybrid cars are the sole success story, albeit off a low base. 8,444 new e-cars have been bought since January, which is double the purchases for the same time last year. A bit of range-anxiety still sees Hybrids cornering the market here though.

SIMI says supply issues (there’s a global microchip shortage which impacts on new car manufacture), coupled with inflation and rising interest rates mean the remainder of the year is uncertain.

Would you splash out on a new car in a time of upheaval? Can you afford the fuel? Do you need one at all? And, if you do, and would, then how to pay for it?

PCP

A massive chunk of new car sales are financed by personal contract plans. Sold via garages acting as brokers for the banks, or marques’ own finance houses, with less underwriting than a regular bank loan, the buyer gets a ‘bargain’, with ultra low repayments, little in onerous paperwork, and a new car they couldn’t otherwise afford.

The Central Bank now monitors and regulates these products, but in reality, they are stacked against the buyer. The bank/garage retains the incentive; the dealer never loses.

Borrowers are locked into three year contracts, with a balloon payment due in month 37. They are often restricted in mileage, servicing and repair options.

Offering a future guaranteed value, at least everyone knows where they stand from the outset, but with increasing prices, it may not be sufficient to pay for the deposit for the next car in 3 years. Miss any payments in the meantime, and the car can be taken off you.

With interest rates rising globally, these may offer less value than they currently do, but it is still possible to get a great deal as long as you understand the rules.

Personal Loan

The good thing about a regular loan from your bank or credit union is that the car is yours. If you miss payments, you will be chased for them (and your negligence reported on the Central Credit Register), but the car won’t be lifted as personal loans are, in the main, unsecured.

This is the reason why the interest rate is higher than a PCP; it pays for the risk. Credit unions are capped at 12pc p.a. APR, but often offer rates below this. Loans start at 6.3pc (KBC) to 11.5pc (PTSB) for €15,000 over 5 years.

Borrow over €20,000 and you’ll get a better rate. 4.9pc with An Post, which has the best market value at this level, to 10.5pc (PTSB). Revolut has recently entered this market at a mid-range 8.41pc. You can typically pick your term, unlike a PCP, but the key information is the Cost of Credit. This is the amount, over the borrowings, you will repay. The longer the term, the higher it is.

For example, if you can afford to repay €20,000 over 3 years, at say 6.3 pc, it’ll cost you €1,944.63 over and above the loan repayment. Extend it to 5 years, to keep your monthly repayments lower, and you’ll pay €3,269.22 in interest to the bank.

Budget Relief

We’re told Budget 2023 may be coming earlier than mid-October this year.

Fuel is one of the ‘old reliables’, but it’s unclear whether Government will be offering further subsidies for petrol or diesel as they did earlier this year. With petrol pump prices regularly topping €2.20 or more, filling the tank is not for the faint-hearted.

There may be some extra incentives for e-cars, but financial aids are being curtailed, rather than extended. We remain way off target for e-cars. The Climate Action Plan wants 845,000on the roads by 2030. There are currently 56,000.

Grants

There are some grants for e-cars, although these are being phased out. €600 is available to install a home charging point until year end. Applications are taking 6-8 weeks to process in SEAI. Separately there is up to €5,000 toward buying a battery e-car (to maximum car price of €60,000), and VRT relief of up to €5,000. E-cars qualify for 0pc BIK (to €50,000 car value) extended to 2025 but this is being tapered from next year.

Other Options

One option for households who don’t need a car full time, but want the use of one, is to hire on a pay-as-you-go basis with GoCar.

The car hire company is investing an additional €1 million to strengthen its fleet to 900 across 700 car sharing locations planned by year end, with a push on regional roll out.

How it works

Sign up by opening an account on the GoCar app. You’ll need to upload a selfie and your driving licence to verify it’s you.

You can search for an available car by location, time or vehicle type, which are held at Go Bases around the country.

As you approach the base, the app will let you locate the car automatically, and you open the door by pressing the screen for 5 seconds. The keys are in the glovebox with a fob.

You pay by the hour, and return it to the base where there are dedicated car spots, returning the keys and fob.

If you need to refuel, there’s a Circle K card in the car for use in their garages.

The minimum booking is one hour, and charges are in 15 minute blocks thereafter.

Cars cost from €10-€14 per hour with the first 50km is free (charged at 50c per km after that), so the distance you travel affects the cost quite sharply. This is reduced to 20c per km for bookings over 6 hours and there are reduced rates for full day bookings. You don’t pay for extra fuel; it’s included but you must return the car with at least a quarter tank.