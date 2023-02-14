How to ensure you don’t fall for a romance scam

It’s that special day for loved-up couples everywhere. Whether it’s a bouquet of roses, a bottle of champagne or a nice meal out that comes your way, it’s sure to be appreciated.

If you’re single, then treating yourself to a bubble bath or a night in with Love Island is just the thing.

But for many people, St Valentine’s Day is a reminder of loneliness, a time when it can seem everyone else is coupled up, and you only have the dog for company.

The temptation to hop on Tinder or Plenty of Fish is greater this time of year, and while there are tales of everlasting love, it can also be a breeding ground for fraud. It’s bad enough being dumped, without your bank account being emptied too.

Every year An Garda Síochána warn of so-called ‘romance scams’, and it seems despite all the warnings, they are on the rise.

“Victims of scams can believe they have met their perfect match online, but the other person is in fact a scammer using a fake profile to build the relationship. They slowly gain the victim’s trust with a view to eventually asking them for money,” say gardaí.

They have plenty of examples to back up the claim. One complainant was showered with expensive gifts before being asked to ‘invest’ in her lover’s business.

After parting with €48,000 they parted ways; she found out he was only in it for the money. In fact, all romance scams are fraudsters playing the long game.

That’s why they are both insidious and successful.

The victim genuinely believes they are in a relationship, even if it has never progressed to meeting in real life.

While it may seem unbelievable to others, online communications have become so normalised, and the excuses offered by scammers so convincing, that the victim is led to believe that the only reason they are not meeting is for financial reasons.

Money is always at the centre of such scams, but it could be weeks or even months before it is asked for, lulling you into a false sense of security.

“Romance fraudsters may try to get their victims to send them money using excuses to cover the cost of travelling to see the victim, for emergency medical expenses for the scammer or a family member – typically a child – or a business opportunity which would allow them to live together comfortably,” the garda warning adds.

“In the beginning, the amount of money requested will often be small but increases as the scammer becomes more successful in building the ‘relationship’ and tricking the victim.”

They have plenty of evidence to back it up, unfortunately. In one case, a fraudster based in the west of Ireland took €19,000 from a victim over five months. He was eventually convicted, but many others are too embarrassed to report the crime.

In September 2021, gardaí intercepted an Irish bank account which had been credited with funds 46 times from eight countries, after being alerted by Europol.

A total of €109,880.28 had been handed over by 11 victims. Typically, the cash is withdrawn or used to make purchases immediately after it is received. In that case, the account holder was arrested last year and a case is pending.

Many cases involve criminals working abroad, as the internet has no boundary. Cobbling together a convincing profile, a stock image from the internet and often grooming potential victims, you could find yourself, instead of being romanced by ‘John’, a doctor helping a children’s charity abroad, in fact dealing with a criminal gang in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a review over just five months last year, 31 cases involving more than €800,000 were reported to gardaí. There is no gender or age barrier – 23 women and eight men reported cases, the youngest 27 and the oldest 69.

Most of those defrauded are in their 40s and experts put this down to a cohort of people whose first marriages may have broken down, and they are on the look out for love second time round, but might not be familiar with online dating, or know how to protect themselves in the same way that a younger generation would be alert.

How to spot romance fraud:

Scammers will try to move communications away from dating websites, suggesting instant messaging, text or phone calls instead.

They ask a lot of personal questions and may seem to have lots in common.

They avoid answering personal questions about themselves, and call you by a generic name (babe, love, etc).

The details do not reflect reality eg they may say they’re university educated, but their spelling and grammar is poor.

They present obstacles to meet in person, or cancel at the last minute. Financial obstacles often are the cause.

Expand Close Staying safe when online dating / Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp Staying safe when online dating



Beware of med clinics abroad

I am recently returned from Istanbul. A beautiful, ancient city, but while meandering around the historical sites I couldn’t help but notice the proliferation of medical clinics offering everything from hair replacement to the strange, but trendy ‘Brazilian butt lift’ (or BBL) procedure.

Even in my hotel, there were men at breakfast displaying the tell-tale signs of pock-marked foreheads, and grafted skulls and women swathed in nose and chin bandages. It looked like a medical disaster had struck.

As Independent.ie reported recently, many patients are returning home with serious injuries, unhealed wounds and in great pain, presenting to acute hospitals for treatment.

Some have reported that Turkish clinics claim they are covered by the HSE, and even hold roadshows in Dublin hotels to recruit patients.

While prices may be lower than here, there’s a reason.

Irish doctors will not perform BBLs, citing it as too dangerous and there have even been cases where people have died during similar procedures abroad.

The truth is that Turkey is not in the EU, so any coverage an Irish citizen may have under, say, the Treatment Abroad Scheme simply does not apply.

To qualify, a treatment must be medically necessary, not cosmetic, and agreed in advance with the HSE and an Irish consultant.

Cataracts, cancer treatments and joint replacements make up the bulk of these claims, not fillers injected into your bum or face.

Cut paper bills and save money

We are all told we need to cut down on paper, and for the most part, we all agree.

But there are still people who like to receive invoices and bills in the traditional manner. But increasingly, banks and other organisations are charging for issuing paper from offices. It typically amounts to a euro or two so it’s simple to make a decision on whether it’s worth paying for, or not.

Communications company Eir has upped the ante. It is to charge a whopping €5.99 per bill if they choose not to move online. It claims to have “removed” 1.9 million sheets of paper since 2019 from offices, and now wants to extend that to customer correspondence.

The only exception is for those over 65 and customers with landlines only, or with accessibility issues.