How to Covid-proof your long-awaited summer break in the sun

The easing of Covid restrictions in Ireland just over two weeks ago has led to a surge in holiday bookings and enquiries, according to travel agents and airlines. Those who have booked – or are planning to book – a holiday on foot of the relaxed restrictions should note, however, that while Covid rules have eased in Ireland this might not be the case in their intended destination .

Hopefully any Covid travel restrictions for your holiday destination will have eased by this summer when the traditional peak holiday season begins (or by the long St Patrick’s weekend or Easter if you’re planning a trip abroad then) but there is no guarantee this will happen. Indeed Covid travel rules can change at a moment’s notice – turning holiday plans upside down and leaving holidaymakers stranded abroad.

So it is important to build as many safeguards as possible into your holiday as a precaution against any potential impact from Covid. Here’s what you should do when booking a foreign holiday for this year.

1. Book a refundable flight

Buy a refundable ticket if booking a flight directly with an airline if you can. Although such flights will usually be more expensive, the extra cost will be worth it should Covid force you to change your plans.

For example, with Aer Lingus’s Plus fare (available to those travelling within Europe), you can get a refund voucher if you book a flight and then decide not to travel – as long as you request your voucher up to 14 days before your scheduled departure date. You can get a cash refund on EU flights with Aer Lingus’s Advantage or AerSpace fares.

There may be other advantages to a more expensive fare. For example, as well as eligibility for a refund voucher, Aer Lingus’s Plus fare includes 20kg of checked-in baggage, a 10kg carry-on bag, advance seat selection and priority boarding.

Where a refundable ticket isn’t an option, choose a fare that allows you to change the date of your flight. With Ryanair’s Flexi Plus fare, you can change your flight date, destination or departure airport (as long as you’re flying into and out of the same countries) at no extra cost (apart from the difference in fare if you switch to a more expensive flight).

Know the conditions of any refundable or flexible ticket so that you can get the benefits of it.

2. Pay a small deposit

Pay as small a deposit as you can when booking your holiday and ideally don’t pay off the balance until you arrive in your holiday destination, or a day or two beforehand. This may not be possible if booking through a travel agent or tour operator or directly with a campsite as these often require the balance to be paid either a certain amount of time after your booking or a number of weeks before your holiday start date. In such situations, go with a reputable company which allows you to pay off the balance as close to your departure date as possible and which will give you a refund in the event that Covid lockdowns prevent you from travelling.

3. Go for free cancellation

Only book accommodation which includes a free cancellation option (which means you will not be charged if you have to cancel your holiday, as long as you give the required notice) if booking accommodation directly.

“You’ll often be given a choice of a non-refundable rate – or a more expensive free cancellation rate when booking hotels,” said Sarah Slattery, founder of thetravelexpert.ie. “Don’t book the non-refundable rate.”

Know how much notice you must give – and any other conditions you must meet – to be eligible for free cancellation. “There may be time constraints on a free cancellation offer – so if you don’t ask for a cancellation within a certain timeframe, you’ll have to forfeit the free cancellation,” said Dr Cyril Sullivan, director of the European Consumer Centre in Ireland (eccireland.ie). “There’s no law protecting accommodation bookings unless they’re booked through a package holiday. The inability to avail of accommodation doesn’t mean you’re entitled to a refund. So check the terms and conditions of any accommodation before you book.”

4. Use an Irish travel agent

“Go through a travel agent registered in Ireland when booking a holiday – because of the extra protections you’ll get, particularly at a time of uncertainty,” said Eoghan Corry, editor of ‘Air and Travel Magazine’. “Don’t use a foreign-based travel agent – a lot of people never got their money back [for holidays cancelled during the pandemic] when they went through some of those.”

Only use an Irish travel agent that offers flexible bookings so that you can carry forward your holiday or get a refund without penalty in the event that Covid scuppers your travel plans.

TUI Holidays for example allows you to make fee-free changes to your holiday up until your day of departure if you can’t travel for a number of Covid-related reasons and you’re due to depart on holidays from May 2022. “If booking a [foreign] campsite, go through an Irish travel agent or tour operator like Eurocamp [a trading name for Keycamp Holidays Ireland] or Kelair Campotel,” said Slattery. “If you book direct with a [foreign] campsite, you could be at risk of losing your money [if you have to cancel due to Covid lockdowns or restrictions] – as the local government body won’t necessarily help you to get your money back. If you are booking direct with a campsite, have it in writing from the campsite that you will get your money back should you have to cancel for Covid reasons.”

Both Keycamp Holidays ( eurocamp.ie) and Kelair Camptel ( campotel.com) offer some Covid protections if you’re booking a campsite through them. For example, with Keycamp Holidays, if you’re unable to travel due to government restrictions where you live, you can change your holiday to a different destination or date up to your day of departure – without any amendment fee. Furthermore, if the Government advises against travel at the point you are due to depart, Keycamp will offer you a refund credit note, a full refund, or an alternative holiday.

You could find that it works out much cheaper to book your flight and accommodation directly than to book through a travel agent. Build as much safeguards as possible into your holiday bookings if you book directly though.

5. Get up-to-date travel advice

Check what the rules are around quarantine and Covid testing for the country you are planning to travel to – as well as the Covid documentation you will need to produce on entry. To be allowed to enter a country, you may need to produce a negative Covid test result as well as your EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) as proof of vaccination. Note that since the start of this month, the EU DCC received after you completed your primary vaccination course – such as your single-dose Johnson & Johnson or your first two doses of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna – won’t be accepted when travelling to or within the EU if it’s been more than nine months since you finished your primary vaccination course. Should this apply to you, you will need your Covid booster – or proof of Covid recovery - to enter or travel within the EU without having to show proof of a negative Covid test result beforehand.

Other Covid travel rules that may apply to you when travelling include signing a sworn declaration stating that you have no Covid symptoms and isolating for a certain amount of time upon arrival if you’re not vaccinated.

There could be tighter Covid rules in place for the country you’re travelling to than for Ireland. You may for example need your EU DCC to access shops, restaurants and public transport,

The Department of Foreign Affairs website ( dfa.ie/travel) and the European Commission’s Reopen EU website ( reopen.europa.eu) are good places to check the latest travel advice.

6. Get Covid-proof travel cover

When booking your holiday, buy travel insurance at the same time and make sure it has Covid cover built into it. The Covid protection offered by Irish travel insurers is largely around cover for medical expenses should you be diagnosed with Covid abroad – and cover for losses that would arise in the event that you test positive for Covid shortly before you are due to depart for your holiday.

Blue Insurance’s multitrip.com and VHI’s MultiTrip travel insurance for example would usually cover you (up to certain limits) should you have to cancel your holiday if you test positive for Covid shortly before it. This cancellation cover could also apply if one of your travelling companions tests positive for Covid – this for example is the case with Blue Insurance’s multitrip.com but exact cover here varies by insurer so check before you buy.

Also check if you’re covered for additional accommodation and transport costs incurred abroad if you have to extend your stay because you test positive for Covid before your flight home. Blue Insurance’s Multitrip.com will usually cover such costs (up to certain limits) but VHI Multitrip won’t.

“Even if restrictions are lifted, you can’t fly if you have Covid,” said Corry. “Don’t expect an airline to refund your airfare just because you can’t fly due to Covid.”

Note too that travel insurance won’t usually cover you if a Government travel ban prevents you from travelling so you will need to protect yourself against this eventuality in other ways.

How to lock in a bargain deal for this year

“The key to getting a bargain [for summer 2022] is to look at new routes – such as Sardinia and Madeira,” said Sarah Slattery of thetravelexpert.ie.

Be ready to grab any well-priced flights for new routes shortly after they become available – or any extra flights which airlines put on to popular destinations, particularly if more than one airline is flying there from Ireland.

“If looking for an affordable holiday in Spain or Portugal, choose a destination where there are a lot of flights compared to other destinations,” said Eoghan Corry of Air and Travel Magazine. “Croatia would have a lot of flights on so you could get a good deal there.”

Going off the beaten track can help too. “There are parts of Spain, such as Malaga, which are quite expensive so go north to Bilbao or Basque country – or to Murcia in the south-east – to make your holiday more affordable,” said Corry.

There could be more risk of your holiday falling through or descending into chaos if you book a long haul destination. “My strong advice is to go with a traditional Irish holiday destination, such as Spain or Portugal this summer,” said Corry. “When you go beyond Europe, you are at the mercy of volatile [Covid] travel policies.”

At the height of the pandemic, many people accepted flight vouchers in lieu of refunds. This summer could be their first real chance to use those vouchers.

“If you accepted a flight voucher, don’t rush into spending it – check the terms and conditions of your voucher because after a certain period of time, you should be entitled to encash it,” said Dr Cyril Sullivan of the European Consumer Centre in Ireland.

With Ryanair for example, you can request a cash refund if you received a Covid travel voucher (issued to those whose travel was disrupted during the pandemic) but would prefer a refund in cash.

Check if there’s an expiry date on your voucher and if you can still use it, or cash it in, after that date.

Aer Lingus vouchers are valid for five years from their expiry date and cannot be cashed in, according to the airline. “Vouchers are not refundable and will not be redeemed or exchanged for cash,” according to the terms and conditions of the airline’s vouchers.

ECC Ireland can help you if you have any issues using flight vouchers issued by EU airlines based outside Ireland.

Online booking agents allow you to search for and book accommodation – and sometimes flights and car hire. Many consumers ran into difficulties getting their money back after booking accommodation and flights through such agents – when those holidays fell through during the pandemic, according to ECC Ireland.

“We had particular issues with intermediaries in the UK – particularly for bookings made after Brexit,” said Sullivan. “If you are using an intermediary, be very sure you are using one that will look after you if things go wrong.”