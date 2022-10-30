| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to be frugal – Successful people share the money-saving habits they picked up during previous economic crises

We ask five people aged from their mid-30s to the mid-70s about how they have coped in lean times

John Teeling. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
How to be frugal Expand

Close

John Teeling. Photo: Damien Eagers

John Teeling. Photo: Damien Eagers

How to be frugal

How to be frugal

/

John Teeling. Photo: Damien Eagers

Gabrielle Monaghan

For much of the 20th century, when Ireland was the poorest country in northwest Europe, frugality reigned supreme. We grew our own vegetables, rarely went on a plane or to a restaurant, repaired our clothes instead of buying new ones, and were accustomed to living in cold houses.

As our economy grew prosperous in the late 1990s and we embraced American-style consumerism with gusto during the Celtic Tiger, skills such as cooking from scratch, making and mending clothes, and careful household budgeting faded from cultural memories.

Most Watched

Privacy