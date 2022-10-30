How to be frugal – Successful people share the money-saving habits they picked up during previous economic crises

For much of the 20th century, when Ireland was the poorest country in northwest Europe, frugality reigned supreme. We grew our own vegetables, rarely went on a plane or to a restaurant, repaired our clothes instead of buying new ones, and were accustomed to living in cold houses.

As our economy grew prosperous in the late 1990s and we embraced American-style consumerism with gusto during the Celtic Tiger, skills such as cooking from scratch, making and mending clothes, and careful household budgeting faded from cultural memories.

As the cost-of-living crisis necessitates relearning how to be thrifty, we speak to well-known people from across the generations about a time when they had to live frugally – and about how some of the frugal habits are still ingrained in them today.

The Silent Generation: John Teeling (76)

Born just four months after the end of World War II, Teeling became one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs. Having led a renaissance in Irish whiskey, he sold his Cooley Distillery to the American bourbon giant Beam for around €73m. An academic who made it big in business, he famously had more companies listed on the London Stock exchange than any other Irish person.

But the Dubliner has lived in the same house in Clontarf since the 1970s, never bought a second home, hates going on holiday, prefers home-cooked meals to dining in restaurants, and has run his businesses from the same spartan office for more than half a century.

“Every morning I have white bread and butter for breakfast,” Teeling tells The Sunday Independent. “I’m going for a fancy breakfast in the Merrion tomorrow morning that’s an annual thing. But it wouldn’t bother me to skip it.

“I was never interested in that lifestyle or racehorses or boats. It’s not related to how much money I have. I don’t understand art. Once I did reasonably well, it never occurred me to be flash.”

Teeling traces his indifference to the trappings of wealth back to the death of his father when he was just 14 and had to help his mother take over his father's legal money-lending operation.

“I had three younger siblings and my mother worked like a dog,” he says. “My mother darned socks if we got holes in them. She’d buy clothes that were made to last but in a size too big and we would grow into them. I was the eldest and we would hand down clothes. You’d have three or four shirts. I’m still not a big believer in having a big wardrobe.

“We didn’t have central heating so the price of gas didn’t matter. You had to boil water for a bath. When you were cold in the morning, you’d put your feet on the lino and wash in cold water. We didn’t feel worse off because of it -- I went to school in Fairview with people from the inner city who were really poor.

“In the first couple of years after my father died, my mother took in lodgers, and in the summer, she’d do bed and breakfast – anything to try and make money. I’d encourage anyone who is struggling with higher mortgage repayments to rent out any spare room they have – you can earn €14,000 tax-free a year.

“I can’t persuade young people now that in the late 1970s we had mortgage rates of 23pc. It drained me -- my interest every week was greater than my gross income and I had two or three jobs at a time.”

The Baby Boomer: Noel Cunningham (69)

Noel Cunningham, a former general manager-turned-ambassador of Harvey’s Point in Donegal and a TV personality who is a regular contributor to RTÉ’s Today Show, grew up on a small farm in Donegal. He was one of six children to a father who ran the family’s smallholding and a mother who supplemented the family income with knitting jobs.

“We were self-sufficient in so many ways,” he says. “We kept hens, we had cows to provide milk, we made our own butter. I’m of that generation that grew up with very little because our parents were eking out a subsistence living as best they could.

“Growing up, we lived a frugally inclined life. A lot of our clothes were made by our mother and clothes were handed down from one child to another. We lived on ‘organic’ food – our dinners were cooked with homegrown potatoes, carrots and onions and meat my father butchered. We had apples in the orchard.

Noel Cunningham on Fintra Beach outside Killybegs. Photo: Joe Dunne

Whatsapp Noel Cunningham on Fintra Beach outside Killybegs. Photo: Joe Dunne

“I laugh now because my late brother built his home next door to the family home, where I now live, and they have a polytunnel and grow tomatoes and strawberries. Next year, I’m going to put down few ridges of potatoes at the back of my house.

“My mother would take the cheap cuts of meat my father butchered and turn them into extraordinarily delicious meals. These days, if I know I’m going to be at home for a few days, I’ll make a chicken casserole from chicken thighs and put three or four servings into containers and freeze them.

“From when I was a teenager to my 40s, I only had cash in the wallet and that would have to last you until the end of the week. Now I have those four or five beautiful cards in my wallet calling me and saying, ‘use me, use me! Buy those gorgeous shoes for €180 because they’ll last forever.’ I’m very much trying now to put cash in my wallet again and use that instead.”

The Gen-Xers: JP McMahon (44) and Averil Power (44)

Galway-based chef JP McMahon is the owner of Michelin-starred Aniar and tapas restaurant Cava Bodega and has just finished running this year’s Food on the Edge symposium. In August, he announced the closure of his Tartare restaurant. But McMahon has overcome tough economic environments in the past and is no stranger to cutting his cloth to suit his measure.

“Scar is a very harsh word but what scarred me was my father losing his job in the 80s,” he says. “We lost our TV, car and our phone. If I was away, I had to ring the neighbours to speak to my house and, for a long time, if you wanted to watch TV, you had to go to the neighbours. We didn’t get those things back until the mid-1990s.

JP McMahon. Photo: Ray Ryan

Whatsapp JP McMahon. Photo: Ray Ryan

“Going to a restaurant was rare when I was younger. There were six of us, we might go for maybe a communion or a confirmation.

“I’ve always been quite frugal when it comes to the heating. I grew up with my grandmother giving out about the heating being on and insisting we put on a jumper. Even in the restaurant, when the guys come into work before we open, they’ll turn on the heating and I always tell them, ‘is that really necessary?’

“In 2002, I left full-time work to go back to college and I was living on a Back to Education allowance of €180. I moved to Cork and lived there frugally for three years with my partner Drigin. We got the TV for the flat on hire purchase. Even the train was too expensive for me so I could only go home twice a year. Everything was budgeted, and there was a lot of cooking at home and budget shopping in the supermarket. At home now, I always check what’s in the press and think about whether I really need to go shopping.”

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power, a former senator, was the first person in her family to stay in school after the age of 15 but she failed first year at Trinity College Dublin because she was working long hours to afford accommodation, food and college fees.

“I considered dropping out altogether, but I was fortunate enough to get help from the college hardship fund during my time at Trinity,” she says. “I also learned how to be really frugal with money.

“At college, we had an electricity meter and you could see it going haywire when using the washing machine. Because you had to feed it coins, the cost of electricity was drilled into me, so I never put in half a load of washing and I dry clothes outside when I can.

Averil Power. Photo: Andres Poveda

Whatsapp Averil Power. Photo: Andres Poveda

“Pretty much all the furniture in our house is second hand, as are the baby clothes and toys. I picked up the habit of shopping in Irish Cancer Society charity shops in college and still do that. I never throw out anything that can be repaired; I’ve gotten years out of shoes by reheeling them several times and out of clothes by patching over torn material.”

The Millennial: Caz Mooney (34)

Caz Mooney, a mother-of-three who lives in Offaly with her husband Seamus, went viral this year with her tips on social media on how to budget, how to feed a family of five for €5, and how to reduce debt.

Mooney, whose @irishbudgeting account has more than 114,000 followers on Instagram and 40,000 followers on TikTok, learned how to be savvy with money during the recession.

“I was 20 having my eldest child,” she says. “I had lost my job during the recession and then I went to college, and between a lack of jobs and being pregnant, we had to live on one income.

Caz Mooney

Whatsapp Caz Mooney

“A lot of my peers were buying new cars, but we always had an older car – we would spend a lot of time picking a reliable car that we could buy for €3,000. If we went on holidays, we would stay with friends or family or would know someone with a holiday home or caravan. During that time, I learned how to make my own sauces and how to make a meal based on what’s on offer in the supermarkets.

“I get so many comments from people who older followers who say, ‘this is what I did for years -- this is nothing new’. I’m just bringing it to a new generation.”