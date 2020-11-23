How to bag a Black Friday bargain and avoid being ripped off

Promises of price cuts on electronics, clothes and other goods draw people in their thousands into shopping on Black Friday.

The online sales day next week is set to be busy for Irish shoppers hit by Level 5 restrictions that have shut many shops ahead of the Christmas buying period.

Here’s how to bag a bargain and avoid being ripped off.

Write a list

It is always a good idea to have a clear plan of what you need to buy, rather than being swayed by clever marketing on sophisticated sales sites.

If you are doing your Christmas shopping, write down who you need to buy for and what you would like to get them, is the advice of the managing director of price comparison site Switcher.ie Eoin Clarke. Also, create a budget to ensure you do not overspend.

Don’t believe the hype

Products go on sale all the time these days, so don’t let the over-the-top marketing and feeling of urgency overwhelm your common sense, is the advice of the European Consumer Centre office in Dublin.

Check where the seller is based

Before you buy online, check where the business is based, is the advice of the State’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC). If you buy from a store within the European Union (EU) you have additional rights including the right, in most cases, to change your mind and get a refund.

You also have rights if the delivery is late or doesn’t arrive at all.

Getting a refund

Be aware that getting a refund if you change your mind applies to most, but not all, purchases. If you buy online from a trader in the EU you have 14 days from the date that you receive your purchase to cancel the order and get a refund, says the CCPC.

Watch for taxes

If you are buying from a seller based outside of the EU you will have to pay Vat if the value of the items including delivery comes to €22 or more. Vat must be paid on imported items at the same rate that applies in Ireland for similar goods. And you also legally have to pay import charges such as customs or excise duties on items you buy from outside the EU which are valued at €150 or more.

Buy Irish

Retail Excellence has called on the public to support Irish businesses in the Black Friday sales. The retail industry body said that widespread public support would ensure this day could become known as Green Friday. This would have a positive impact on businesses around the country who were struggling after the worst year for retail on record.

Careful how you pay

Online shoppers have been advised by the Gardaí to use credit cards when buying online as it may be possible to use charge-back to get a refund if there is a problem with the purchase. A pre-paid debit card is also a good idea. If your card details are compromised there is a limit to what you can lose with such a card.