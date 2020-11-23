| 3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to bag a Black Friday bargain and avoid being ripped off

Beware of clever advertising that tempts you to purchase products you aren't really interested in. Photo: PA Expand

Close

Beware of clever advertising that tempts you to purchase products you aren't really interested in. Photo: PA

Beware of clever advertising that tempts you to purchase products you aren't really interested in. Photo: PA

Beware of clever advertising that tempts you to purchase products you aren't really interested in. Photo: PA

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

Promises of price cuts on electronics, clothes and other goods draw people in their thousands into shopping on Black Friday.

The online sales day next week is set to be busy for Irish shoppers hit by Level 5 restrictions that have shut many shops ahead of the Christmas buying period.

Here’s how to bag a bargain and avoid being ripped off.

Privacy