Halloween is scary enough without a visit from Revenue. October 31 is the tax-filing deadline, which means that it's the hour to come clean, 'fess up and pay your dues.

Halloween is scary enough without a visit from Revenue. October 31 is the tax-filing deadline, which means that it's the hour to come clean, 'fess up and pay your dues.

How to avoid Halloween tax scare...the trick to stop Revenue coming back to haunt you

Revenue has long arms and carries a big stick, so failure (even completely inadvertently) to comply with the rules is going to leave you on the receiving end of a trick, rather than a treat.

Happily it has never been easier to make sure you're on the right side of the law.

Revenue's website (revenue.ie) is consumer-friendly; there are a host of experts on the other end of a dedicated phone line to help, and you'll even get a little leeway if you failed to realise that the midnight hour was fast approaching.

Here are some things you may have incurred a tax liability on during 2017 and which need to be paid:

Gifts and Inheritances

Revenue deem these to be largely the same thing, and they must be declared and paid in the same year if received between January 1 and August 31.

Gifts received after that are payable the following year.

Use form IT38. Items regarded as gifts include cash, jewellery, cars, property, land, shares, rent-free accommodation or interest free loans. Gifts under €3,000 are exempt.

Childminding

Although you can earn up to €15,000 a year without paying tax, if you mind up to three children in your own home you still have to pay PRSI on income over €5,000 at 4pc.

You also have to register as self-employed.

Just because you have no tax liability doesn't mean you shouldn't tell Revenue by declaring the income each year.

Maintenance

Newly separated couples may not realise that maintenance payments are subject to income tax by the person in receipt of them, while the spouse making them can get tax relief.

It only applies to legally enforceable arrangements, such as a judicial separation or divorce agreement.

Many ex-wives could get caught out if they don't realise income from their former husband is subject to declaration, even if they don't earn enough to pay tax.

Foreign Earnings

If you have a foreign property, or receive any money from abroad, including the 120,000 Irish pensioners who get a British pension, you must declare the lot.

It will be added into your Irish income/pension and the lot then applied against the tax rules here.

Dividends

Any shares you have which may be held for their capital growth still may produce annual dividends, which is subject to tax.

You must state how much you got, and it will be added to your tax bill; it is considered earned income.

Most companies issue dividend statements to coincide with the tax deadline, but it is your responsibility to declare it.

Capital Gains Tax

If you disposed of any assets during the year (with the exception of your private residence), you may be subject to CGT on the gain you made between the date you bought the asset (or let it, in the case of a second property), and the day you sold it.

CGT is a not inconsiderable 33pc, but there are offsets available in terms of inflation roll-ups, and losses incurred in the same year.

Revenue has helpful videos and guides to filing tax returns on revenue.ie

Irish Independent