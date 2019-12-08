How the UK general election could eat into - or boost - your pocket

So how exactly might the UK general election impact your finances?

YOUR WEEKLY SHOP

The weekly shop could become more expensive for Irish consumers if British prime minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party win a majority in the general election.

"If Boris Johnson wins and the Conservatives get the Brexit deal through, sterling is likely to become stronger," said independent economist Alan McQuaid. "That would be good for Irish exporters as their goods will become more competitive in the UK. However, a stronger sterling would make it more expensive to import goods to Ireland from the UK - and this higher expense is likely to get passed on to Irish consumers."

Ireland imports many goods from the UK including detergents, kitchen items, cereals, confectionery, baked goods, yoghurts and beverages such as tea and coffee. A stronger sterling could therefore push up the cost of such items.

By contrast, a win for the UK Labour Party and leader Jeremy Corbyn would probably weaken sterling, according to McQuaid. Corbyn has been accused of pursuing policies which could harm business. Although Corbyn has insisted he is not anti-business, his tax plans - which include a plan to raise corporation tax and to hike income tax for high earners in the UK - has sparked alarm among the business community in the UK.

"If Corbyn is elected and is anti-business, sterling might weaken," said McQuaid. "That would be bad for Irish exporters but good for Irish consumers as the weak sterling would make it cheaper to go on holidays to the UK and to buy goods imported here from the UK."

Some believe a Conservative majority could eliminate much of the uncertainty around Brexit, which should be good for the Irish economy.

"You could argue that if the Conservatives get into power, they could bring a degree of certainty to the Brexit issue in the short term - and that would have a positive effect for Irish consumers and investors as it would likely boost consumer confidence and consumer spending," said Kieran McQuinn, research professor in the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

"On the other hand, some of Corbyn's policies are left of centre and this could lead to uncertainty."

Bear in mind, though, there are some who believe Corbyn would deliver a softer Brexit than Johnson would, and that a softer Brexit would be better for the Irish economy.

Among other parties campaigning in the UK general election are the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, Green Party and Brexit Party. None of these are likely to form a majority government though.

Even if the Conservatives get a majority and uncertainty around Brexit eases in the coming months, the threat of a hard Brexit could return.

The Conservatives want a free-trade agreement (FTA) between the UK and EU signed by December 31, 2020.

Many experts believe there is not enough time. "The notion that the UK can negotiate a new FTA in a year is not credible," said McQuinn. "As a result, you could have the spectre of the UK crashing out of the EU this time next year." Uncertainty around Brexit could well return next year therefore, with investors and consumers feeling the impact.

IRISH EXPATS

Irish expats who moved to the UK for work - and who bought property there - could find it easier to return to Ireland if sterling rallies after the UK general election.

With strong sterling, expats would get more euros for the sterling sale price of their UK property than they would when sterling is weak. So if the pound recovers, it may become more financially feasible for Irish expats to sell a UK property and move home.

"If you are an Irish owner of UK property, the euro value of that property will rise [once it's converted from sterling to euro] if sterling strengthens, though the sterling value of your property may have decreased in recent months due to the general flattening of the UK property market and uncertainty around Brexit," said Gearoid Keegan, senior treasury dealer at Investec.

INVESTORS

The upcoming UK election could create new investment opportunities for Irish investors, depending on its outcome.

"There are a lot of assets in the UK trading at a big discount and sterling is trading at a big discount too," said Peter Brown, co-founder of Baggot Investment Partners. "I'd expect a rush of investors into UK investment trusts after the election if the Conservatives get a majority."

A UK investment trust is a publicly listed company which invests in financial assets. (As with any investment, be sure to understand the risks of a UK investment trust before investing in one.)

Brown expects "a very strong rally" in the UK currency after the election if the Conservatives get a majority. "I'd expect sterling to strengthen - so 80p sterling would get you €1," said Brown.

Should the pound rally and correct itself towards the 80p euro-to-sterling rate, this would be a big improvement on the currency's performance in recent months. Last August, it fell to record lows of around 92p against the euro, though in recent weeks, sterling has got much stronger.

A stronger pound would boost the value of sterling assets and British property. For an Irish investor, however, it will cost more to buy such assets when sterling is stronger as their euro will be worth less against it. So Irish investors seeking to invest in UK property and assets need to get their timing right. It is also important to choose the right type of investment, to take a long-term view and to understand that if the UK currency dives in the future, the value of sterling-based investments will also dive.

"It could all go wrong if we don't get a majority government in the UK after the election or if we don't get a government at all," said Brown. "If we don't get a clear decision on the UK government, any investment opportunities in the UK will be delayed. If you get a Conservative majority, the investment opportunity is likely to be in early January. But if the election is messy, if Boris Johnson can't get a majority, or if Brexit is postponed, it's more likely to be summer when the investment opportunities in the UK arise."

A Labour victory would also delay UK investment opportunities, according to Brown.

"The complication of Corbyn getting in is that he will likely look for another Brexit referendum and that will stall any UK investment opportunities for six months," said Brown.

A hung parliament is also likely to stall investment opportunities and weaken the pound. "If we were to get a hung parliament or a Labour majority, the value of sterling could fall and sterling could very well reach a level of 90p against the euro which would see the euro value of sterling investments fall," said Keegan.

Any return to the threat of a hard Brexit, particularly if the UK does not pass the Withdrawal Agreement which outlines the terms on which the UK will leave the EU by the end of January, or if the FTA can't be negotiated by the end of 2020, could spell losses for investors.

"There's a lot of uncertainty as to what a hard Brexit might do to sterling, and what it might do to assets exposed to the UK, such as UK properties and sterling cash," said Dan Moroney, investment strategist with Brewin Dolphin.

"A surprising number of Irish people have such assets. As there's such an uncertain outcome to Brexit, an Irish investor with exposure to the UK should ask themselves why they have it and if the investment is worth hanging onto."

Avoid rash investment decisions, though. "An investor may have 25 to 30 years ahead of them," said Moroney. "To be making significant changes to an investment as a result of something that will happen over the next 12 months could be a mistake. Be it the UK election, Brexit, the Irish general election or the US presidential election, as long as an investor has a long-term horizon and is well diversified, they should view elections as entertainment as opposed to a reason to make a major investment decision."

The Irish & US elections and your pocket

IRISH ELECTION

An Irish general election is expected around May 2020.

It will be Brexit, rather than the shape of the next Government, which will have most impact on the finances of Irish people in the coming years, according to independent economist Alan McQuaid. “Government policy — irrespective of who is in power — will be a response to how it sees things playing out on the economic front as a result of Brexit,” said McQuaid. Many believe there is little difference between the policies of the main Irish parties — and so for that reason, a change in the governing party would see Irish people no worse, or better, off financially after a general election.

“By and large, the main parties are centrist, so after a 2020 general election, you’re likely to see a continuation of what we’ve seen in recent years — where everyone [in the country] gets something, but not very much,” said McQuaid.

The stance taken by the Government on environmental issues will, however, have an impact on the day-to-day finances of people. The so-called ‘green wave’ — where there has been an increase in the numbers seeking urgent action on climate change — is one of the main reasons the Government raised the carbon tax in the latest Budget. Further hikes in carbon tax are expected in the coming years.

US ELECTION

US president Donald Trump will seek re-election in the poll of November 2020.

Given his unpredictable nature, it is hard to call the impact which a re-election of Trump would have on investors, the world economy and Ireland. Trump is generally viewed as good for business. However, a number of his policies, including the ongoing trade war between the US and China, have rattled stock markets. “The present White House and trade policies have sparked a huge degree of uncertainty,” said Kieran McQuinn of the ESRI. “The heightened tensions between the US and China have an impact on the Irish economy. We are an open economy — any policies which cause uncertainty in global conditions will have a negative impact on the Irish economy.”

Given the proximity of the presidential election, some believe the chances of an escalation in the US-China trade war before then are low as this could increase the risk of a recession, which could in turn damage Trump’s chances of re-election.

“The stronger the US economy is, the better it is for everyone — as the US economy is the biggest economy in the world,” said McQuaid. “If the US economy is weak, that could weaken the world economy — which could lead to job losses in Ireland.” Any future moves by Trump to penalise US multinationals with overseas bases in Ireland could, however, damage the multinational sector here.

“If multinationals were to withdraw from Ireland, that would lead to a much weaker economy here, less jobs and lower disposable income,” said McQuaid.

