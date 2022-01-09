How are you going to outrun inflation? What to invest in for 2022

The New Year could prove to be a choppy one for investors and spell the death knell of the record stock market highs of 2021.

Inflation, stagflation and interest rate rises are big worries for investors this year – and are likely to rattle stock markets for a good chunk of 2022. Concerns about the Omicron variant have also shaken the indices recently.

So with all these headwinds, what will the year ahead bring?

“We could see a lot of stock market volatility in the first half of 2022,” says Alan Werlau, head of investments at Barclays Europe. “Certain sectors could be up a lot, while other sectors could be down a lot. I would guess that the market will recover at the back end of the year.”

Supply-chain issues and inflation are likely to be at the heart of much of the volatility, according to Werlau.

“Post-Covid, the stop and start of the economic recovery has really stretched and has hit the supply chain hard. All of that is impacting on what’s happening at a company and stock-market level,” says Werlau. “But we’ll definitely see more volatility as a result of higher inflation.”

Ironically, another trigger for market volatility could be the world’s anticipated recovery from Covid.

Barclays Private Bank believes Covid will start to move from a pandemic to an endemic in 2022. “As the world transitions from pandemic to endemic, investors should prepare for more volatility,” wrote Barclays’ analysts in its 2022 Investment Outlook.

Some believe the record highs hit by stock markets last year could be surpassed in 2022 – even if just for certain stocks or sectors.

“The global economy is still only about 70pc to 80pc reopened, due to new Covid variants. Yet listed companies are making record profits, and as a result many markets are at all-time highs,” says Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum Asset Management.

“As economies further reopen this year and we learn to live with Covid, I think it will provide another tailwind for equity markets to push on even higher,” he says.

So what investments could prove to be winners in a year likely to be dominated by high inflation, interest rate rises and hopefully, a post-Covid recovery?

BANK SHARES

In a bid to combat the surge in inflation, the Bank of England increased its interest rates just before Christmas. This was the first UK rate hike since the pandemic. The US Fed recently signalled that it could raise interest rates three times this year to tackle record inflation.

Interest rate hikes will be a game-changer for stock markets – some investors will do well on the back of them; others will lose out.

Banks and financial stocks could do well if interest rates rise. Indeed shares in Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays, Standard Chartered and HSBC jumped in the wake of the UK interest rate hike last December.

“In the near term, we believe that financials, and banks in particular, should continue to benefit from a rise in interest rates and a solid macroeconomic backdrop,” wrote Barclays in its 2022 Investment Outlook.

OIL

While many investors have moved away from oil as a result of the growing concerns about climate change, petroleum will likely still be used by many for at least the next decade – so like it or not, there could still be plenty of money to be made from it.

“In the energy transition towards renewables, people have a misconception that we won’t be using any oil or gas,” says O’Reilly. “The reality for investors is that the energy transition is going to take time – over a decade at least – and the projections for oil and gas demand is that it will remain high as the global economy recovers.”

For the most part, oil prices have been climbing in recent months – though concerns about Omicron have weighed on the commodity of late.

“Major oil companies have sold off some oil and gas reserves, due to pressure to move away from carbon as an energy source,” says O’Reilly. “The consequence is that we’re not seeing the same rebound in oil production as we normally would – which is pushing prices higher.

"In the US pre-Covid, there were almost 900 oil rigs in operation – today there are less than 500. With supply not keeping up with demand, oil and gas prices will likely stay elevated – as it will take time to build the required renewable infrastructure.”

In April 2020, oil prices had fallen to record lows of below zero but they have reached almost $80 a barrel in recent weeks.

“Not enough oil and gas is being produced for demand, and this will push up oil prices north of $100 a barrel,” says Peter Brown, managing director of Baggot Investment Partners.

O’Reilly advocates that investors take a barbell approach to energy investments.

“First, identify the companies that will play a major part in building the wind and solar infrastructure of the future,” he says.

“Second, consider traditional energy companies that may benefit from structurally higher oil and gas prices in the interim – until renewable capacity is built. Many of these companies are trying to transition to become part of the renewable energy future.”

BP for example is a traditional oil company that is moving towards renewables. Last summer, BP invested hundreds of millions in a group of solar energy farms in the US.

Buying direct shares in companies is often risky. Peter Brown says the more sensible approach for those who wish to invest in oil is to do so through a good energy Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) which tracks the performance of a bunch of stocks. Investors should also note that oil prices are inherently unpredictable.

COPPER & COTTON

Many commodities – such as gas, coal, cotton, soybean, steel, copper, zinc, and aluminium – hit record highs over the last year. Uranium prices also rose as the increased momentum worldwide to reduce carbon emissions saw more interest in the power source. Some expect these commodities to continue to do well this year.

“We see copper going higher over the next two to three years,” says Brown.

As some analysts believe 2022 could prove to be a challenging year for commodities, investors should tread carefully here.

Gold is worth considering too.

“Long term, we think gold is very undervalued,” says Brown. “With inflationary pressures in the market, we feel gold would be a good thing to invest in – though be prepared to invest in it for five or more years. Don’t get exposure to gold by buying physical gold as it’s expensive. Instead invest in mining companies or a gold ETF.”

Some people believe gold is not a good investment when interest rates are rising.

QUALITY SHARES

“If investors want to protect against inflation, equities can do well when inflation is between 4pc and 5pc,” says O’Reilly. “Equities usually do well in a rising inflationary environment – once inflation doesn’t get to 10pc.”

Choose the right shares though. Quality companies with pricing power are generally good investments when inflation is high, according to O’Reilly. A company with pricing power can generally pass on price increases to its customers without losing them in the process – boosting the company’s revenue and market valuation.

European and Japanese equities could do well this year. “Europe and Japan – and to a lower extent, emerging markets – have a greater exposure to the most cyclical parts of the market, with Europe and emerging markets being more heavily weighted towards financials,” wrote Barclays in their 2022 Investment Outlook.

The impact of Omicron on European stocks should however be carefully watched by investors.

BIG TECH STOCKS

Most of the big-tech stocks – such as Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook (Meta), Apple and Google (Alphabet) – have performed strongly over the last year. Some investment experts however believe the tide will turn for these stocks soon.

“As we head into the New Year, we’ll probably see a huge premium being paid on the big-tech stocks,” says Werlau. “I think it is unlikely for tech to be the safe haven that it was last year.”

Advances in digitalisation however should stand to the big-tech stocks.

“Covid has accelerated the adoption of technology in everyone’s lives, and parts of the market are dominated by the large mega-technology companies,” says O’Reilly.

“These big tech companies should be the cornerstone of any investor’s portfolio, as they will continue to dominate their respective industries for the foreseeable future.

"The big techs are well-established and mature companies which generate huge levels of profit. A lot of them are players in the growing move towards digitalisation too.”

HEALTH & GREEN

Investments in, or exposed to, green initiatives and healthcare are likely to do well in the coming years, due to the increased momentum around renewable energy and the green economy – and the huge amounts of money being spent on healthcare by governments everywhere since Covid-19 struck.

Green and healthcare investments are not magic bullets though.

As with any investment, do your homework and don’t put all your eggs into the one basket, particularly if 2022 proves to be a volatile time.

Investments which could lose money in a year of rising interest rates and inflation

Utility shares

“Rising interest rates could present some challenges to stocks that have been safe havens in recent years – such as utilities, consumer staples and some of the communication services,” says Alan Werlau, head of investments at Barclays Europe.

“These stocks may face some headwinds in the New Year. Utility companies have pricing mechanisms that are tied to interest rates and they tend to finance themselves for 30 to 40 years. Once rates move, interest sensitivities hit utility companies on the funding side and revenue side. Utilities also don’t have pricing power.”

Bonds

“Traditional safe-haven assets like government bonds could come under pressure, as bond prices tend to decline when interest rates rise,” says Brian O’Reilly of Mediolanum.

Speculative tech stocks

Investors should be careful if pouring money into less-established and non-profitable technology companies – no matter what they believe the potential of these companies to be.

“There are some areas, especially within the speculative tech space (which would include non-profitable tech companies) where investors could find themselves in a challenging space next year – and where investors could lose money,” says O’Reilly.

“We have seen a couple of times that as the market [readies itself for interest rate rises] these are the parts of the market that tend to sell off the most.”

Deposits

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said recently that it’s very unlikely the ECB will raise its rates in 2022.

As an increase in ECB rates is normally needed for the banks to start pushing up the interest rates paid to money on deposit, Irish savers will have to contend with little or no, or even negative interest on their deposits for some time yet.

Savers need to be aware of the impact which high inflation will have on their deposits over time – and possibly consider moving large deposits into suitable investments which are less vulnerable to inflation.

The ESRI has warned that inflation will keep rising this year, peaking at 6pc in March.

“Your cash will lose 30pc of its buying power in five years if inflation is running at 6pc,” says Peter Brown of Baggot Investment Partners.

US & Chinese shares

“Interest rate rises will put a bit of a halt to the recent US stock market rally,” says Brown, who adds: “We could see a slowdown in US stock markets in 2022.”

In its ‘2022 Investment Outlook’, Barclays Private Bank says it expects “a significant step down in growth” in the US in the first half of this year, and for the US economy to generate growth of around 2pc in the second half of the year.

“Historically, non-US equities have tended to outperform in times of improving economic growth,” said Barclays. The bank also expects Chinese economic growth to slow this year, which could hit Chinese shares.