Housing transactions hold up despite raft of ECB rate hikes

A succession of aggressive interest rate rises by the European Central Bank has failed to dampen house buying in this country.

Some €11bn in housing transactions were recorded in the first half of this year, according to an analysis of the official Property Price Register by Davy Stockbrokers.

There have been eight European Central Bank rate rises in the past year, with another expected next week.

The rate-rising moves have been the most aggressive in the history of the ECB.

But the number of purchases has held up despite the sharp rises in mortgage costs.

Davy economist Conall MacCoille said: “The data show that the Irish housing market has remained resilient to ECB rate hikes, a very different picture to sharply contracting activity in the UK.”

The economist said that sale prices ended up being 2pc higher than asking prices in June and July.

This suggests “some impetus in Irish house prices may have been regained”.

Figures out earlier this week from the Central Statistics Office showed that house prices rose in May by 2.4pc when compared with a year earlier.

But the this was the smallest annual increase of the year so far, with prices in the month of May down compared with the previous month.

The decrease of 0.2pc in May represented the fifth successive month of monthly price falls.

Economists said this showed that the market was cooling.

But the analysis of the Property Price Register shows that estimates that the volumes of sales transactions were up 2pc so far this year when compared with the same period last year.

News in 90 seconds - July 20

All housing transactions have to be registered with the Property Price Register.

Some 28,202 residential transactions were recorded so far this year on the register, Mr MacCoille said.

These were worth €11.1bn.

The average residential transaction was €392,300 in the first half of this year, up only slightly on 2022.

Mr MacCoille compared sale prices recorded on the Property Price Register with asking prices from the MyHome.ie estate agency.

He found that last year the typical sales price was between 5pc and 6pc over the asking price.

This was “indicative of the frothy housing market”

But the market cooled in the first half of this year, with sales prices just 1.5pc above asking prices.

“The very latest data show that transaction prices in June and July were settled 2% above the original asking price – set on average six to seven months ago – hinting that pricing, having slowed, may have regained some impetus,” the Davy economist said.

The situation in this country is in sharp contrast to the UK, which has had 13 interest rate rises in the last year.

Residential transactions in the UK were down 20pc in the first five months of this year, compared with a 2pc rise here.

This reflects the squeeze on credit availability due to Bank of England rate hikes. UK mortgage approval volumes in the first five months were down 30pc on 2022 but were up 4pc in Ireland.

CSO property price data out this week showed that there was a steep increase in the number of homes bought as the figure filed with Revenue in May.

They rose to 4,435, up by 18.9pc compared with the 3,730 purchases in May 2022.

That increase also represents a 36pc jump compared with the 3,262 purchases in April.

The total value of transactions filed in May was €1.6bn.