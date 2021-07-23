Households saved €10bn in the first three months of the year

Households are saving more because they have fewer opportunities to spend. Stock image

HOUSEHOLD saved four times more than usual in the first three months of the year.

This worked out at €10bn going into deposit accounts in banks and credit unions according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represented close to an additional €4bn being saved when compared with savings levels before Covid.

Some of the additional savings was put into pensions and used to pay down debt, as well as being put on deposit.

The high level of saving was due to incomes holding up or increasing while spending was depressed, the statisticians said.

It meant the gross savings ratio in the first quarter rose to 31pc, up from 26pc in the run-up to Christmas.

The gross saving is the part of the gross disposable income which is not spent as final consumption expenditure.

“Covid-19 restrictions imposed after Christmas severely limited opportunities to spend on activities such as dining out,” the CSO said.

“The uncertainty around the trajectory of the pandemic may also have induced ‘precautionary savings’ as households kept money back, anticipating tightening finances in the future.”

Household incomes were supported by the PUP (Pandemic Unemployment Payment) and the employment subsidy.

Government subsidies were up by €1.1bn and social protection payments grew by €2.7bn compared to the first quarter of 2020.

The subsides were paid to employers and then to workers as the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, while the increase in social protection payments was largely made up of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The CSO said that this was a large-scale intervention, but typical, or median, incomes were down for those on the PUP payment when compared with their income when working.

This decline in income was offset by higher median incomes for those in work, working remotely or at their normal place of work.

The total wage bill in some parts of the economy, such in finance, IT, and the public service, rose due to higher earnings per week and more people being employed in those sectors.

Even after higher taxes and social contributions are taken into account, overall gross disposable income rose.

The CSO said the largest proportion of the extra saving was added to deposits in banks.

Most of these deposits are available immediately to households to use as restrictions ease.

Saving also went into pension funds and paying off mortgages and other loans.

Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said in a blog that households are more likely to spend their savings if they view this money as income rather than wealth.