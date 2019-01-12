Households could save thousands by switching
Households could save thousands of euro by switching a range of services.
Consumers could knock €5,000 off their annual household budget by moving to better-value providers of energy, mortgage and insurance services. Some of the biggest savings can be notched up on health insurance and broadband and TV services, according to a survey by price comparison site Bonkers.ie.
Getting a better deal on those two expenditures alone could save a household €1,000.
Switching mortgage provider could mean savings on average of €200 to €300 a month. Getting one of the new business discounts for electricity and gas could mean cutting an annual energy bill by €267.
Opting for a current account that is less expensive would mean €120 less in fees and charges, according to Bonkers.ie.
Mortgage insurance is another area where there are potential savings to be made.
Ex-smokers have been advised to review their life insurance cover. An ex-smoker who has been off cigarettes for over 12 months can apply for new cover on ex-smoker rates. These rates are often half the price a smoker is charged.
Your Essential Guide to Saving Thousands in Minutes: the 16-page Switching Saturday supplement covering insurance, motoring, mortgaqes and more is in this Saturday’s Irish Independent
Irish Independent