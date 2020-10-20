House prices to fall 1.6pc this year - credit ratings agency

The ratings agency expects prices in this State to fall by 1.6pc this year, and by 1.1pc next year. (stock photo)

THE Covid-19 lockdowns and the unprecedented fall in economic activity will lead to fall in house prices this year and the following year, a leading credit ratings agency has forecast.

Standard & Poor’s says Irish prices had already been softening ahead of the crisis.

But the pandemic has added to downward pressure on prices.

The ratings agency expects prices in this State to fall by 1.6pc this year, and by 1.1pc next year.

It comes after there was a rise of 1pc last year.

By 2022 prices will be on the rise again, S&P said. It is forecasting rises of 4.6pc that year, with increases of 4.2pc in 2023.

“In Ireland, house prices had been softening already ahead of the crisis, which now adds to the downward pressure,” according to its latest European Housing Market report.

The lockdowns across Europe squeezed housing supply because construction activity dropped markedly, it said.

Price falls are predicted for this State despite households reassessing their need for space.

This is due to the fact that they are spending more time at home and having to work from home.

For those who can afford it, this means they have brought forward their decisions to upgrade.

The ratings agency expects this to lead to greater demand for larger homes.

S&P Global Ratings senior economist Marion Amiot commented said about prices across Europe: “We expect price increases to soften only a little this year, while we foresee a more pronounced slowdown next year as government support through the pandemic is phased out and labour market developments become less supportive of household income.”

The return to pre-pandemic levels of activity in 2022, and potential structural changes in housing demand post-Covid-19, should lead to a renewed acceleration in housing demand and prices, she added.

Last week the Central Statistics Office said prices fell in August, as the pandemic continues to infect the housing market.

There was a drop of 0.6pc in prices nationally in the year to August.

Prices fell by the same percentage in July, which was the first annual decrease in seven years.

Transaction levels were down 40pc in August, according to the figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Price falls and transactions dropping reflect the impact of the lockdown earlier in the year. It restricted buying activity and construction output was also hit.

