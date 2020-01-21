House building hits 10-year high

Construction companies completed more than 21,000 homes in 2019.

But this below the level needed to meet future demand for housing, according to report from stockbrokers Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Economist with Goodbody Dermot O’Leary said around 35,000 new housing units were needed a year.

But he said affordability for buyers due to the level house prices have reached was one of the reasons builders are holding back supplying the numbers needed.

The Goodbody BER Housebuilding Tracker shows that 6,600 homes were completed in the final three months of last year.

This took the overall total for last year to 21,500, a 19pc rise on the previous year.

“This represents the highest total in a decade and is nearly five times greater than the 2013 trough of 4,575,” Mr O’Leary noted.

However, the increase in building units completed in Dublin was only up marginally last year.

Despite this, Dublin represents a third of all completions.

The mid-east region, which includes commuter counties to Dublin, experienced a surge of 36pc in the year in home completions last year.

The mid-east accounted for a quarter of total completions in 2019, despite representing just 15pc of the population.

“This reflects the urban sprawl that is now in train, reflecting affordability constraints and the cheaper cost of home provision in these areas.”

Buyers are looking for properties in these counties as many cannot afford to buy in Dublin, Goodbody said.

All other regions experienced growth in completions in 2019, with the midlands and west seeing the most rapid expansion.

Apartment construction surged in 2019, led by Dublin. The number of apartments built was up 55pc in the year.

“However, apartments continue to represent a very low share of output in Ireland’s residential sector.

“In 2019, we estimate that apartments represented 17pc of completions. Using data from Euroconstruct, this represents the lowest share in Europe, well behind the average of 59pc in 2019,” Mr O’Leary stated.

He said the growth in apartment building was led by the build-to-rent sector, or so-called cuckoo funds that pay for apartments to be built so they can rent them out.

This is squeezing first-time buyers out of the market.

Mr O’Leary said that any moves to restrict the activities of cuckoo funds “would have detrimental effects on the trajectory of new supply”.

Goodbody expects developers to build 24,000 new homes in the Republic next year, bringing the number of completions closer to the level of demand forecast by the Central Bank.

The Central Bank estimates that there is a need to build 26,500 homes a year to 2030 to meet likely future demand.

