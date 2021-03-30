| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hot property: Is now the right time to buy a house?

A shortage of homes has led to a spike in property prices, but should house hunters buy, sell, or sit it out in 2021?

Irish residential property prices have proved remarkably resilient Expand
Increased savings by first-time buyers coupled with an urgency to buy new homes to avail of the €30,000 Help-to-Buy incentive has only added to demand Expand

Close

Irish residential property prices have proved remarkably resilient

Irish residential property prices have proved remarkably resilient

Increased savings by first-time buyers coupled with an urgency to buy new homes to avail of the €30,000 Help-to-Buy incentive has only added to demand

Increased savings by first-time buyers coupled with an urgency to buy new homes to avail of the €30,000 Help-to-Buy incentive has only added to demand

/

Irish residential property prices have proved remarkably resilient

Katy McGuinness

If you’re looking either to get into the residential property market for the first time or to trade up to something larger, you may have spent the past year watching your savings accumulate and looking forward to the inevitable drop in house prices as a result of the pandemic, planning to swoop in and nab yourself a bargain.

Except that it doesn’t seem to have worked out like that. Irish residential property prices have proved remarkably resilient and, according to figures supplied by Marian Finnegan, Head of Residential & Advisory at Sherry FitzGerald, increased by an average of 12pc during 2020, with prices in Dublin up by 5pc.

On the surface, it makes no sense that property prices should remain strong at a time when Government coffers are haemorrhaging funds to support the health service and individuals and businesses affected by Covid, and large swathes of the economy are effectively on hold. But that’s exactly what’s happening.

Most Watched

Privacy