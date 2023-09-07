Hope for thousands of mortgage prisoners as rule change means they could move away from vulture funds

Return to regular banks may now be possible for up to 20,000 borrowers

The rule change is being hailed as a significant move by the banks. Photo: Getty

Thousands of Irish mortgage prisoners trapped by the vulture funds who bought their bank debt could soon escape their clutches – and be able to move their home loans back to mainstream lenders.

A change in lending criteria announced by the banks may allow up to 20,000 trapped borrowers who have so-called split mortgages to move away from the vultures.

Split mortgages are where part of the loan is set to one side, with no payments made on it, as a way for someone whose income has collapsed to cope financially.

They make agreed repayments on the first part of the mortgage and the second part is “warehoused”, or set aside to be paid at a later date.

When banks like Permanent TSB offered financially stricken customers split-payment services, the borrowers were told they would not be considered as having non-performing loans.

The Central Bank of Ireland subsequently changed its mind – and classed split mortgages as non-performing and encouraged the banks to sell them.

Vulture funds bought these mortgages – and since then, interest rates being charged to these borrowers have gone as high as 9pc, with some even higher, on the back of a series of European interest rate rises.

Around 32,000 borrowers whose loans have been sold to vulture funds have already experienced financial difficulties, according to the Central Bank.

Yesterday, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) announced a range of initiatives aimed at helping mortgage holders struggling to meet higher repayments. One initiative has seen new criteria agreed by lenders for switchers from vulture funds.

Financial adviser Mark Coan of online finance guide MoneySherpa.ie said the change could give a route for some of the 20,000 mortgage prisoners currently on split mortgages to escape from the vulture funds and return to regular lenders.

“Previously, regular lenders insisted on customers having returned to full repayments for at least two years before a switch,” Mr Coan said.

Mr Coan said the BPFI has confirmed to him that those who meet the new criteria will now only need to have been paying full capital and interest for a month to switch.

“This is a significant move, as there are hundreds of mortgage prisoners who can pay full capital and interest at lender rates of 4pc – but very few are able to make full repayments at vulture-fund rates of 8pc-plus for two years,” Mr Coan said.

It has also been announced that the largest manager of mortgages on behalf of vulture funds has started meeting the State’s budgeting advisory body MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) regularly, to identify and help those at risk of falling behind on their mortgage repayments. Credit servicing firm Pepper is meeting every two weeks in what have been described as forums in MABS regional offices to discuss individual cases, according to the BPFI.

Other credit servicers, such as Start, are expected to join the initiative, which is aimed at providing repayment solutions for those struggling with huge interest rate rises.

Vulture funds’ mortgage interest rates have gone as high as 9pc, with some even higher, on the back of ECB interest rate rises.

Around 100,000 mortgages are owned by vulture funds in this country and are managed by credit servicing firms.

The BPFI also announced a range of initiatives aimed at helping mortgage holders meet higher repayments.

It said that the new framework between MABS and the credit servicers was aimed at coming up with affordable and sustainable solutions for customers who are struggling to meet their mortgage repayments.

It also involves an escalation process for cases which are particularly sensitive.

“The introduction of this model at Pepper has led to a significant improvement in the shared understanding, by all parties, of workable solutions for customers which has resulted in the acceleration of resolutions for borrowers,” said the BPFI statement.

“The remaining credit servicing firms are now engaging with MABS on the expansion of this initiative across the industry.”