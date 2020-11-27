Home economics: Sinead Ryan answers your property finance questions

Question

When we married in 2012, my husband moved into my house and we rented his out. A solicitor advised both of our names be added to the deeds of each other’s property in the event of the demise of one of us. We are now about to sell my husband’s former home. He purchased it in 2002 and lived there until 2012. Our accountant says we will lose 50pc of the PPR relief for the period because of the addition of my name to the deeds. Why?

Marian Ryan of Taxback.com explains the issue arises from the 10 years he did not live in the property, so you cannot avail of PPR relief for that period. You would be deemed to have ‘acquired’ the house on the original date and for the original cost as your husband. As a result, the costs and proceeds are split 50/50 between you both.

As it was his PPR for 2002-2012, only he would be entitled to relief for this time and neither of you after 2012. So while she agrees with your accountant, she adds: “This doesn’t mean the final liability would be increased by 50pc as a result.” She offers an example:

Cost of Property: 2002 (€100,000); 2012 (€150,000); 2020 (€200,000).

Husband: Gain €50,000. PPR 11/18 (€30,555). CGT on €19,444 = €6,417.

Spouse: Gain €50,000. CGT 33pc on full amount = €16,500, so total liability = €22,917.

If the property had not been put in your name in 2012, the tax would be €12,833 for your husband based on a gross gain of €100,000, (with PPR at 11/18 years), resulting in net tax €38,889. The example doesn’t include the annual exemption of €1,270.

My son and his wife divorced amicably two years ago. He and his child reside together. In order to assist them to purchase a home, I contributed two thirds of the purchase price. In return, my son pays me €6,000 p.a. rent and I gift my son and grandson €3,000 each p.a. tax free. Am I liable to pay tax on the rent received from my son under the circumstances?

There are more roundabouts here than a playground and I applaud your ingenuity. But much depends on whether you have a beneficial interest in the property, i.e. do you ‘own’ part of the house or was it simply a cash loan to him? Revenue, as a result, offers two answers which I’ve abridged here:

Cash loan: In terms of the contribution, a loan where interest is charged in line with commercial terms has no gift tax implication as the recipient is paying interest for the use of that money. In addition, the recipient of the loan interest (you) will be assessable to Income Tax on the interest received. If it’s interest free, the interest forgone is deemed a gift, but the tax-free threshold from parent/child is €335,000 cumulatively, so you may be fine.

Part Owner: You are in receipt of ‘rental income’ of €6,000 p.a. and therefore liable to income tax on this amount (less allowed deductions for maintenance, cost of tenancy etc). If you are a PAYE taxpayer with additional income from other (non-PAYE) sources, which is above the threshold (currently €30,000 gross), you are required to register for income tax as a self-assessed taxpayer. If you earn less, you still have to declare the income via ROS .

The small gift exemption of €3,000 a year is fine to son and grandson, but If I were you, I’d visit an accountant or tax adviser, preferably with your son .

