Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q I have lived in my managed complex for 15 years. I have a two-bedroom flat which supports overhead three-bed duplexes, which are far superior and more costly than mine. They have two parking spaces to my one and I pay lower property tax. My issue is that the management company are charging the same fee for all units. I emailed them, but received no reply. Are they allowed to do this?

A The short answer is yes, even though they should not, although you don't say whether this is a new move by them or you've put up with it for 15 years.

Management fees are set by the owners' management company (OMC) and agreed at the annual general meeting. They are set at a level to pay for running costs for the development and provision of a sinking fund for non-recurring refurbishment and maintenance for lifts, stairwells etc.

According to the CCPC: "The percentage of the overall management fee that each owner must pay is calculated in various ways, such as the size of the unit (eg floor area), or the type of unit. This should be clear and transparent, and information should be provided to all owners."

This should all be set out in your contract, so it's worth reading how the calculation is being made. The contract itself is binding, but any alteration to fees must be put to members at an agm vote.

You have a right to be provided with information on how monies are spent each year. If not happy, members can vote to approve, amend or reject the proposed fees. If 75pc of those present at the agm vote to block the proposal, it must then be reviewed and alternatives put forward.

So find out who's in charge, when the next meeting is and do a little canvassing of your own.

Q I had a tenant under the rent-a-room scheme for four years without a problem. I then re-let to a pleasant young person who later asked permission for their partner to move in and I was happy to oblige as I thought they were also a good tenant, however they proved very problematic; lots of noise, etc and I discovered they were using my address for a business. I asked them to stop, but they claim it's their right as they are paying rent and will enforce it with the Residential Tenancies Board, if necessary. I am elderly and not well, and this is worrying me greatly. What are my rights?

A In your longer email to me, you have outlined some distressing details of the tenancy which I have omitted and I feel very sorry for the position you are in. Let's set some things straight: you have a right to decide who lives in your home and for how long. Rent-a-room does not operate in the same way as a professional letting of an entire property.

One of the good things (and drawbacks, in some cases) about the scheme is that it does not invoke a formal tenant/landlord arrangement, nor come under the auspices of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), with the rights and responsibilities that brings. So, your tenants are wrong. They cannot report you as the RTB has no business with it. What they are doing, it seems to me, is bullying you. Whether or not they are running a business is not the issue - you don't want them doing it and it's your home, and that's your right.

Did you sign a contract when they moved in? Is there a period of notice? Invoke it immediately, by solicitor's letter if you must. If not, do it anyway.

The Ryan Review

Revelations that AIB may introduce negative interest rates to more of its wealthier commercial customers drew more alarmist headlines than perhaps it merited.

Ordinary Irish savers are still a way off being charged to leave money on deposit but in truth, retail banks have been the victim of this most unorthodox of monetary policy tools since 2014 when the ECB started charging its customers (retail banks) to hold cash, rather than paying interest.

As a device, negative interest rate policy (NIRP) is the last vestige of despair, usually deployed in deep recession, to boost economic growth; the logic being that if you’re losing money on deposit, you’ll spend instead of hoard. But in the peculiar way that ordinary people have of not thinking like economists, we have simply hoarded more. We don’t care it’s being eroded by inflation, nor that Dirt tax is burdensome. We are more fearful than that.

It also isn’t working. Banks are loathe to pass it along to customers, so are sucking it up (AIB is not alone here). The optics are terrible, but it may yet come to that.

Will Joe Taxpayer react differently were his cash charged? We’re unlikely to find out just yet.

