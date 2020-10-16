Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q My neighbour runs a business out of his home, which he started about three years ago. I haven't minded up until now, but since his return to work after Covid, he has acquired a massive van, which he parks in our shared driveway. It makes parking my car very difficult - he told me just to park on the road, but I don't see why I should. In addition, he has installed a storage facility against our joint back wall, which is causing a shadow across my decking. It is very intrusive. What are my rights without falling out?

A This sounds like a nuisance alright. It has certainly been difficult for anyone trying to pivot their business since Covid-19 hit, so I suppose your neighbour is doing his best at a bad time and would probably prefer to be parked at a place of work rather than at home. You've identified two issues which I asked Susan Cosgrove of Cosgrove Gaynard Solicitors about.

"I assume the driveway is not owned by either property, but each has a registered right of way or owned by one property with the other having a registered right of way," she says. "Your neighbour therefore cannot obstruct your use of the driveway. Furthermore, in relation to the storage facility, your neighbour would need planning for any new construction (unless it is under exemption size) and also permission in terms of using the facility for business use. In relation to your decking, you have a right to light and so can take action against your neighbour in the form of injunctive proceedings if you cannot reach agreement. You can also contact the enforcement department of the local authority to report a planning breach."

You probably don't want to go down that road at all, I'm sure, so perhaps starting with a letter showing support for him managing his own business, but outlining clearly your concerns and difficulties (if you feel you can't face him, ask a solicitor to write it for you). You can point out you don't want to have to take legal action, but it may come to that if the situation continues.

Q I'm renting an apartment through an estate agent, so I don't know anything about my landlord. My rent had been €980 per month before Covid, and I managed to pay it throughout, despite being on the wage subsidy from May until August. I got my job back, but then was put on part time, so my income is going to drop by 30pc from October. I can't afford the rent in full and I thought there was a scheme to avoid having to pay it. I can't find the details. Am I right - the estate agent is not being helpful?

A Well done on maintaining your rent for most of the period. Many did not. There's no scheme I'm aware of to 'avoid' paying rent, but you may be referring to the new Residential Tenancies and Valuation Act 2020, which came in on August 1. This was to replace the emergency measures put in place banning evictions and rent increases.

Now if your ability to pay rent is impacted by Covid-19 and, as a result, you are at "significant risk" of losing your tenancy, you cannot be evicted before January 11, 2021. A rent increase cannot be sought until after January 10, 2021.

I don't know if this is your situation, but if so, you'll need to complete a self-declaration form and serve it to the Residential Tenancies Board (you can download the form rtb.ie), but all it will do is stave off imminent eviction, not avoid the rent.

The Ryan Review

The Irish Banking Culture Board was among a number of too-little, too-late quangos set up after the financial crash and tracker mortgage scandal in a dull-but-worthy attempt to avoid lightning striking twice.

It's packed with bank and non-bank execs and aims to "rebuild trust" in the sector, and is funded by, ahem, the five banks. It claims to promote "humanity, decency and respect" between lenders and their customers.

Well, so say all of us, as such qualities were in short supply after the boom busted, but it's about to face its first real examination of that with the ending of the mortgage payment breaks, offered since March and which came to a shuddering halt last month. CEO Marion Kelly (herself ex-Bank of Ireland) says how the banks support their vulnerable customers will determine their legacy. Just what they will consider 'vulnerable' is up for debate, but the IBCB says it includes those still suffering financial fallout from Covid-19.

"Vulnerable means many different things," says the report. Indeed. The fancy website features a video of crashing waves. Let's hope borrowers aren't left all at sea.

Sinead presents The Home Show on Newstalk every Saturday morning at 9am

Indo Property