Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q During Covid-19, I lost my job early on. Rather than try and find a job, I've decided to start my own business. It's in the creative arts business and I have secured some funding. However, I need to run it from my home and, luckily, can utilise a spare room and an attached garage downstairs. Are there any tax or financial related issues I need to worry about?

A Lots of people have pivoted their careers during lockdown, voluntarily or otherwise and congratulations on getting funding for your new enterprise. There's no problem at all running a small business out of your home - thousands of people start off doing just that. However, there are two elements of which you should be mindful.

1. Insurance: While it's fine to work on your own in your own home, if you are having clients or customers visiting, parking and in the building, your home insurance may not cover this. Likewise, lots of deliveries, or a separate entrance to the business portion of the property. You will get cover for all of this, but you'll need to inform your insurer and perhaps take out a separate policy.

It's not for now, but technically, when you sell your home, you are generally allowed to receive all the proceeds tax free as your personal private dwelling. But if a portion of it has been used for business purposes, e.g. manufacturing, then it is disallowed. Revenue normally calculates this on a fractional basis, e.g. 1/8 of the property is not allowed the capital gains tax exemption. CGT is charged at 33pc.

Q I am 27 and my girlfriend, 24. We are both undertaking professional qualifications for a number of years. We have been looking into moving in with each other, but due to the lack of suitable properties, we have decided to park the idea. As we are both living at home practically rent free, would we be as well to start saving for a mortgage now? What bank would you recommend saving with? Are there accounts that allow weekly DDs instead of monthly lump sums? Should we open a joint account? We are completely new to this.

A They say the 3 Ls are most important when it comes to buying property - location, location, location. When it comes to a mortgage, it's the 3 Ds - deposit, deposit, deposit.

A lender, in assessing your worthiness for a loan, looks on two key attributes: what money you're bringing to the table (the minimum from a Central Bank perspective is 10pc of the purchase price) and your capacity to repay. The more you de-risk yourselves as potential prospects, the better off you are. So, yes, start saving if you can. Where you do so is largely irrelevant as interest rates are practically zero. The fact of a regular, committed amount which you can put away is far more important than where you put it. So pick a bank and get on with it.

It doesn't matter whether it's two single or one joint account (although a joint account is neater). Banks typically only operate direct debits monthly, but there's no reason you cannot set up a standing order into the account from your current account, which can be done easily online, for free, or set up an app reminder to transfer.

You may be better paying some rent to parents so the outflow and your maintaining of it is clear (there's no reason a generous parent cannot re-gift the 'rent' back to you when the time comes).

If it's still available at the time, you can avail of the Help 2 Buy scheme, which gifts you back your tax over four years, (temporarily) up to €30,000 or 10pc of the house value, so check that out.

The Ryan Review

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's proposal to increase the salary cap for first-time buyers to apply for affordable housing might be popular, but it has the propensity to fail at the first hurdle.

Also included in the bill he is bringing to Government is a plan for a 'shared equity' arrangement, whereby 25pc of the house is owned by the State, in the guise of local authorities, and 75pc (less the deposit, which is practically gifted by the taxpayer under the Help 2 Buy system), by the applicant. How will banks view two discrete owners?

At present, their lien is based on being able to chuck someone on to the MARP pile if they go into arrears. But they certainly won't be able to do that with a local authority who would, rightly, point out that, in fact, it's paying its way in full, and has part title anyway.

Mr O'Brien is a big fan of home ownership and has indicated he wants to do everything possible to make it possible. But he needs developers and lenders on board to do it. With the former pointing out that even a mid-range two-bed apartment costs €458,000 to build and the latter saying "too rich for our blood", he'll have an uphill battle.

