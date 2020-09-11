Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q If a person is living in a house for the three years before the death of the owner and they are willed the property, how is this period treated if the owner moves into a long-term care facility or is quarantined elsewhere due to Covid-19 and then decides not to move back in (to protect the older person still in the house). Will Revenue give consideration to relaxing the rules during this public health emergency?

A You are referring to the Dwelling House Exemption which permits the transfer of property free of tax where the dwelling house is the only or main residence of the disponer at the date of his/her death. The successor must have lived in the dwelling house as their only or main residence for the three years immediately preceding the date of the inheritance. In effect, they must have lived together for the period.

Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager with Taxback.com, says she is not aware of any Revenue guidance that Covid-19 will change the current rule. "As it happens, a successor who is absent from his/her principal private residence because of physical or mental ill-health is treated as having lived in the dwelling house during the period of absence. This requirement effectively means that a disponer can only bequeath a single qualifying house. The disponer is not explicitly required to have lived in the dwelling house. If the owner has to move to a long-term care facility (i.e. physical or mental ill-health), they will be treated as having lived in the dwelling house during the period of absence." Based on the above, this would qualify as a CAT exemption.

Ms Ryan adds: "Revenue has not made any specific comment changes or exemptions to the rule if the successor had to move out due to being isolated or quarantined because of Covid and then afterwards decides not to move back in order to protect the older person in the house and rents an apartment."

Q I'm selling my home, which has been on the market since before the lockdown. I have had to accept a lower offer of €390,000, but am getting a 'cash' buyer, so the sale will be quicker, I hope. I have run into a snag with the other party's solicitor, who is being picky and wants me to prove I paid the correct local property tax. I furnished them with the payment history, which I got from Revenue, however they are querying the band I paid it in and want evidence it was correct. I have no idea why or how to do this and don't want it holding up the conveyancing.

A This isn't just the solicitor being picky. It's a Revenue requirement when you sell a house for more than €350,000.

You are obliged to provide not just evidence of the payment history, which is easily downloadable from their website, but also get a 'specific clearance' from them that the original band chosen was correct, with the onus on the seller to show how.

You'll recall back in 2013, everyone self declared their property's value within bands of €50,000. If you made, to the best of your knowledge, a 'reasonable and honest' valuation, then all you need to do is show the basis, with supporting documentation, how you came to that conclusion. It's a bit messy, but Revenue suggests using the Property Price Register, or local estate agents, or newspaper clippings/advertisements for instance, which reference similar properties at the time sold in your area.

Its absence will hold up the sale, so I'd get on to it straight away. If you applied for an LPT exemption or any self correction of the band since 2013, you need to evidence this also.

The Ryan Review

Avantcard, which has started selling mortgages in Ireland underwritten by Spanish brand Bankinter, garnered itself a bit of cheap publicity when it announced it'd undercut loans to cherry-picked higher-earning secure borrowers (doctors, public servants and the like), by 0.2pc.

Rather than a 'snapshot in time' approach to applications, it uses a 'future-earnings' model, or what your mother might have termed 'good prospects' when vetting future husbands for her daughter. In reality, of course, every lender is chasing the permanent, pensionable high-flyer, and they all are prepared to pay for the privilege of strengthening their books with such stalwart individuals. After all, they are why the Central Bank permits 'exceptions' to the LTI rule, normally capped at 3.5 times earnings. Advertising it to the masses is a different thing, however.

That indicates a heating up of competition, long awaited in the starved mortgage market. Dilosk (via ICS) also underwrites on future-earnings capacity and Finance Ireland is hoovering up the, ahem, "non-standard" applicants, to use the parlance. As for the others, well, we'll see how the game of catch-up is played out.

