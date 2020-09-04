Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q I own a one-bed flat in Dublin, bought a couple of years ago, which was earmarked for my two college-bound sons, however due to Covid-19, one is repeating the Leaving and the other is starting his degree online. I expect next year both will be in a position to use it and want to defer making a long-term decision to sell or rent it out. I am considering Airbnb, but am not up to date with the new regulations on this. What is involved?

A I can see your temporary reasoning, but before I get into Airbnb, you could consider a short fixed-term let. It would mean you do become a landlord (and have to join and abide by RTB rules), but there's nothing stopping you renting out just for the year until your sons decide what they are doing.

It can be much easier than a series of short-term lets which, don't forget, you'll have to manage in terms of access, cleaning, website maintenance, insurance and tax. You don't indicate where you live, but you need to consider the implications if you're swapping tenants every few days, for instance.

All of Dublin is a rent pressure zone for Airbnb (I'm using the term generically - there are a number of short-term letting websites). Rules from July 1, 2019, say you can only let out a portion of the house in which you reside (your principal residence) without strict limits applying. These include an annual cap of 90 days (and each letting no more than 14 days at a time) "where they are temporarily absent from their home".

Where the house or apartment is not a 'principal private residence' (i.e. where it is not ordinarily lived in by the owner or is leased as a long-term residential accommodation), the 90 day exemption does not apply and change-of-use planning permission will be required for all short-term letting. Fines of €5,000 apply (and/or six months' imprisonment) for breaches of planning law and a hefty €1,500 per day for each day a breach continues.

Q I lived in my townhouse for 12 years (until 2017) when I let it out after moving in with my (now) wife in her house. The rental income is covering the remaining mortgage and I've had a modest increase in capital value, around €34,000. I am concerned about CGT if I sell it. One possible option is to have my (adult) son move into it for a year if I can extract my tenants. Would this revert it back to 'family home' status and avoid the CGT or at least offer a derogation?

A Capital Gains tax is 33pc on the 'gain' made between buying and selling an asset. Crudely estimated, this would be €11,220 less €1,270 annual exemption. But Joanna Murphy, CEO, Taxback.com adds: "As you have already moved out of your house, and subsequently let it, you will have to pay CGT on the part of the time when you did not live there (i.e. not claim Principal Private Residence (PPR) relief on the period when you let the property out and received rental income from it). The last 12 months of ownership of a PPR is considered to be included in your period of occupation, so your son doesn't need to move in for you to receive that exemption for the 12 months preceding the sale of the property."

She offers an example: "A property you own for 10 years sells for €100,000 profit. It was your PPR for 9 years and for one year, it was let out for rent. The PPR relief is €90,000. Therefore you are liable to pay 1/10 CGT of the total estimated CGT. In this case, the CGT covers only the part where the property was let." ​​​​​​​Ask an accountant to run the numbers.

The Ryan Review

We can all assume that the property market has shifted fundamentally due to Covid-19. What was already dysfunctional may now be chaotic.

While estate agents and banks have been pivoting their business models, a not unexpected trend has emerged: the move toward temporarily working from home may become more permanent than anyone might have imagined.

A survey from Savills in the UK found 44pc of under 40s will prioritise WfH space when searching for new property.

While that might see prospective vendors busily restyling box rooms into offices, it also has financial implications. Capital Gains Tax normally doesn’t apply when selling your private dwelling. However, introduce a work, manufacturing or storage space into the mix and you could end up collared by Revenue.

Its website gives the friendly guidance via ‘Barry’, who we are told bought his house for €480,000 in 2004, selling for €580,000 in 2018.

He used a fifth of it for ‘business’ so can only claim 80pc of the sale as a CGT exemption, landing poor old Baz with a bill of €6,180.90.

Things may not be rosy in the garden… office.

