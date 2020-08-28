Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q My boyfriend and I bought our first home in March just before the pandemic hit, and were very relieved to do so. He has applied for a divorce from his wife, from whom he has lived apart since before I met him and it would be our hope to get married, but not for a few years. A friend told us we could be at a financial loss if he or I died, as our house wouldn't automatically transfer to the other. Is this the case and what could we do? Our solicitor didn't mention it.

A The problem isn't so much that the house won't transfer (it will if you bought it jointly and a simple will can cover this provision which both of you should make anyway).

The issue is that in so doing, the portion of the home you would receive in the event of a partner's death (e.g. his 50pc of the equity) could constitute a 'gift'. That could result in it being liable for gift tax (inheritance tax), which is 33pc on anything over €16,250. While there is no tax between married couples or civil partners, a boyfriend/girlfriend are not treated in the same way.

There is an insurance solution, which is worth investigating, called a Section 72 policy. This is where you take out insurance specifically to cover this tax (i.e. not general life insurance, which benefit itself would produce a taxable gift), or on a Life of Another basis. Essentially A insures B and B insures A, the purpose of the policy being that if one of you dies, the other person claims the proceeds in order to pay the tax liability.

An example is offered by Royal London, which sells this product. A property valued at €400,000 is jointly owned by 'Sue' and 'John'. He dies, and Sue inherits his 50pc of the property, already owning the other 50pc. That's the equivalent of €200,000 and she must pay 33pc inheritance tax on any balance above €16,250 as they are not married (€60,638). They each take out a policy for this sum, and insure each other. There are other ways to insure against this also, but you should talk to a financial broker to understand the products. The other alternative, of course, is to get married as soon as you are able!

Q I rented out an apartment belonging to my late Aunt on behalf of her family, who asked me to look after it, despite it not being done up or in very good condition. I rented it to a seemingly nice couple who had nowhere to live. All was fine until the pandemic hit. They then disappeared (they didn't give me notice), and they owe five months' rent. I had sent them a few letters about it, but they've cleared off. When they initially let, I insisted on them supplying a guarantor (the brother of the woman), but he's now saying he knows nothing about it. I know I handled this badly, but is there anything I can do?

A I get lots of queries here from tenants about poor landlords, but there's another side to that equation, as you are finding out. Your good deed has been punished, and you find yourself in a bind. I asked Susan Cosgrove of Cosgrove Gaynard Solicitors for her advice. "You should be able to pursue the rent due (discounting any deposit held) through the tenancies board (rtb.ie) by submitting a dispute resolution application stating the tenants' names, current address (if known) and, if possible, PPS number, so that the board can source where they are currently living if you cannot locate them.

"You should, however, also be able to rely on the guarantee. I assume the guarantee was signed and witnessed, however if the brother is saying he did not sign it, then there is a potential fraud matter to investigate."

The Ryan Review

Eye-watering numbers emanated (and not for the first time) from the banks, all announcing their mid-year results recently, regarding the losses due to Covid-19 and the provisions they must now make against the expected bad debts to follow.

With large swathes of people not yet back to work as the mortgage moratorium comes to an end (you can still apply for it up to the end of September if you haven’t already, which gives you respite until January), the ‘impairment charge’ is causing a large hole in lenders’ balance sheets.

Okay, so nobody really feels all that sorry for them, but, in reality of course, it is the customer who will be picking up the bill, and we should feel for them. Provisions are a guesstimate, at best. AIB and Bank of Ireland will be hoping the bean counters were overly cautious and busy putting some borrowers into the wrong arrears baskets in the coming weeks: from the ones who simply avoided their mortgage, but weren’t really badly affected to those for whom all hope is lost. For them, the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process awaits.

Around half of all those who took a moratorium have resumed normal payments, which is positive. It’s the other half they’re holding their breath on.

Email you questions to siryan@independent.ie

Sinead presents The Home Show on Newstalk every Saturday morning at 9am

