Home economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q We have around €67,000 in the credit union, which we have been saving for a deposit on our first house. Building has been delayed because of Covid and it will be winter before we can buy. We read about a credit union in Dublin which went into liquidation and another in a town near us has stopped taking deposits. Is our money safe and should we move it elsewhere? We are very worried.

A You can stop worrying. Your money is completely safe. Credit unions are fully backed by the State's Deposit Guarantee Scheme (DGS) covered by the Central Bank and, in turn, by the European Central Bank. "Eligible depositors in the event of a bank, building society and/or credit union, authorised by the Central Bank, being unable to pay deposits up to €100,000 per person per institution" are protected under the legislation. You will of course be concerned about recent reports of a credit union going into liquidation; it's not the first, but I don't see any need to move your money elsewhere. The DGS has been invoked for a small number of credit unions, and no member with under €100,000 affected a loss.

On the second point, a number of credit unions have had to cap the amount they hold on deposit per member. Kevin Johnson, CEO of the Credit Union Development Association, explains: "Credit unions are designed to take in savings from some members and lend out that money to other members, and any monies they don't lend, they hold in investments. They are very restricted in what they can invest in and earn very little on those funds. So if members save more than they borrow, the credit union ends up with too much money and, under current regulations, they must have the equivalent of 10pc of all loans and investments in reserves; the only way to generate that 10pc is from income.

"They have very good reserves at the moment, but having too much on deposit can cause a drain if that money is not productively earning. They want to keep supporting savers and that's why you hear them wanting to do more lending in communities or at national level to support Government programmes."

Q My company, which is based in the city centre, has announced that it is only reopening with half the staff after Covid and that anybody who can work from home will be facilitated by a substantial grant for equipment or a home office to do so. I have long hoped to buy a garden office and hope to apply for the grant, but am worried if there is a tax implication in so doing? Is it subject to benefit in kind (Bik) in the same way as my car?

A It's great to hear of a company so far-sighted and I expect it won't be alone as WFH becomes very much more common. I had thought it would be subject to Bik as it is, in fact, a benefit in lieu of money, however, Frank O'Sullivan, MD of Shomera, a garden office supplier, says his tax advice is that they are not, and Joanna Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com, agrees.

"Benefit in kind is any non-cash benefit provided by employers to their employees, such as company cars, medical insurance etc. As these have a monetary value, they must be treated as income. Revenue Commissioners confirmed that employers may provide the following equipment and facilities to an e-working employee for business use: computer or laptop, printer, scanner, software, telephone, mobile, broadband, office furniture, which won't be treated as Bik where private use is minimal. A garden office could potentially qualify for the above tax treatment, where private use is minimal. However, I would recommend that an approval from Revenue is taken in advance."

Email your questions to siryan@independent.ie

The Ryan Review

“Patronising” probably isn’t how our bailed-out banks, climbing out of Covid-19 and facing an arrears nightmare, probably want to be styled, but it’s the adjective preferred by the straight-talking Pat Davitt, the CEO of IPAV, the umbrella group for estate agents.

He’s referencing the what-did-you-expect stance from banks, now nervous about lending to customers who may have had job insecurity foisted upon them due to the pandemic. They, of course, would simply call it ‘prudent’.

Davitt, in a stinging response, said it will not only curtail construction supply in 2021 — a view with which the Central Bank’s Gabriel Makhlouf agrees — but the “narrative that aspiring buyers need to be protected from borrowing”, is off the mark.

He claims borrowers are in fact “responsible” and “will not want to take on debt if they don’t have the capacity to repay”.

If only history was on his side. All the evidence is that, given a penny, most borrowers are in for a pound.

Not that it excuses the banks, whose unparalleled hubris up to 2007 created ripe conditions for such non confidence.

