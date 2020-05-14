| 4.9°C Dublin

Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

 

Sinead Ryan

Q I've taken a three-month mortgage moratorium from Ulster Bank because I lost my job due to Covid-19. There is another three-month payment holiday offered and given I work in tourism, I don't expect to work again this year, so I am inclined to accept it. I read a previous answer in your column advising against this due to the extra interest, but I really have no choice. My dilemma now is whether to extend this even further if the bank permits? What other long-term options might become available after September? My mortgage is €300,000 with 18 years left at a rate of three per cent.

A The moratorium absolutely should be taken if you have no other alternative, such as savings, which you could use to make the repayments. It is designed for those who have lost their job due to Covid-19.

So my warning against it is really aimed at those who have options. If you don't, well that's the decision made. Likewise regarding the six months, I would remind you that this is not 'free' money, nor is it the 'payment holiday' billed. It is a payment deferral.