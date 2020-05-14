Home Economics: Our property finance expert answers your questions

Q I've taken a three-month mortgage moratorium from Ulster Bank because I lost my job due to Covid-19. There is another three-month payment holiday offered and given I work in tourism, I don't expect to work again this year, so I am inclined to accept it. I read a previous answer in your column advising against this due to the extra interest, but I really have no choice. My dilemma now is whether to extend this even further if the bank permits? What other long-term options might become available after September? My mortgage is €300,000 with 18 years left at a rate of three per cent.

A The moratorium absolutely should be taken if you have no other alternative, such as savings, which you could use to make the repayments. It is designed for those who have lost their job due to Covid-19.

So my warning against it is really aimed at those who have options. If you don't, well that's the decision made. Likewise regarding the six months, I would remind you that this is not 'free' money, nor is it the 'payment holiday' billed. It is a payment deferral.

The repayments foregone are simply bundled up and added on top of the loan, which is to be repaid by an increased monthly amount once they recommence. I asked Joey Sheahan, author of The Mortgage Coach to run the numbers in your case.

Your normal repayments are €1,799.17 per month. Under the three-month break, this will increase by €32.71 p.m., resulting in an additional €1,570.62 over the remaining term.

A six-month break will mean €66.14 p.m. extra, and €3,093.69 in interest. If you're heading into that with your eyes wide open, no problem.

In terms of longer-term solutions, none of the banks have offered to extend the moratorium further than this and I would say they will be extremely reluctant to do so, as these arrears pile up and will cause too many problems down the road.

More likely is that those who do not return to full repayments will be plumped into the Mortgage Arrears Resolution Process (MARP) on a case by case basis, with all that entails.

See how you are fixed after the six months and, most importantly, stay fully engaged with your bank throughout.

Q When we took out our mortgage, the bank encouraged us to take out a life insurance and serious illness insurance in case anything happened to us. This is now costing €120 p.m. and I'm wondering whether they're worth it.

I want the mortgage protected, but can't really afford the premium any more. What is your advice?

A Irrespective of my advice, your bank is going to have a problem with you cancelling the policy.

Mortgage protection insurance, which covers the loan in the event of your untimely death before the term end, is mandatory. This is usually quite a cheap product however, so I imagine the bulk of the premium is going on the serious illness, which does the very same job if you're diagnosed with a life limiting condition, e.g. cancer, heart attack or stroke.

You don't say whether the policies are separate or bundled.

If separate, you can of course cancel the serious illness, but bear in mind the risk you are taking. Should you fall seriously ill, your mortgage will not be cleared and you will be responsible for the repayments at a time when you may be unable to work.

Either way, it is likely one/both policies are assigned to the lender; a legal transfer of the benefit so that you don't get to see the money, which goes straight to the bank in the event of a claim.

Talk to a broker. You may have options regarding effecting a new life insurance policy (given no material change to your health), which could be cheaper than the one you have.

As long as it's in place before you cancel the old one, and also assigned, the lender shouldn't have a difficulty with this.

Premiums have been reducing over the years in the life assurance market.

The Ryan Review

How would you be feeling if you’d drawn down a mortgage to buy a very expensive place to live just before Leo delivered his shutdown speech on St Patrick’s Day?

You’d have done so at an average interest rate of 2.8pc and three out of four people would have fixed it for some years on a house whose price had been increasing for most of the last year. So gutted, probably.

You mightn’t have moved in yet and may well be facing into a repayment moratorium before you’ve even started, and looking at the prospect of the value of your home falling, which increases your loan-to-value ratio without you having done anything.

On the upside, you have a house; others are caught in financial limbo awaiting surveyors, architects etc. But at least they might now try to negotiate a better price on the property in the likelihood it won’t be worth as much. The property market is not for the faint-hearted.