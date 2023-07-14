Home Economics: My wife and I are separating and she will stay in the family home with our kids — what are my chances of getting another mortgage on my own?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

The bank will want to see evidence of the legal separation order or divorce before agreeing to a mortage. Photo: Getty Images

Sinead Ryan

My wife and I are separating and she is remaining in the family home with our two children until they are finished college. They are currently 14 and 15. I have to find somewhere else to buy and obviously I have limited resources and am trying to conserve cash. Outside of the difficulties involved in finding a house, what are my chances of even getting a mortgage? I am 49 and my wife will be taking over the family home mortgage while I have been left some money from a parent which I am putting toward my new home, but obviously I still have to pay toward the kids and other bills. Will a bank give me a loan and how should I go about it?