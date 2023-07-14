Home Economics: My wife and I are separating and she will stay in the family home with our kids — what are my chances of getting another mortgage on my own?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

My wife and I are separating and she is remaining in the family home with our two children until they are finished college. They are currently 14 and 15. I have to find somewhere else to buy and obviously I have limited resources and am trying to conserve cash. Outside of the difficulties involved in finding a house, what are my chances of even getting a mortgage? I am 49 and my wife will be taking over the family home mortgage while I have been left some money from a parent which I am putting toward my new home, but obviously I still have to pay toward the kids and other bills. Will a bank give me a loan and how should I go about it?