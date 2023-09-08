Home Economics: My father wants to leave his home to me, not my siblings. What are his options?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

My father is putting his affairs in order as he is in his 80s, although he’s grand at the moment. What he wants to do is leave the family home to me, because I’m the only one still renting; my two siblings are settled with their own families. But he also wants to make sure they get an equal amount when he passes away, which can’t happen unless he (or I) sell the house; which leaves us in a dilemma. What options does he have and what is your advice on how to solve this? The house is valued around €450,000 so each share is around €150,000. My sibs know I’m writing this enquiry, as they are equally interested in the answer.