Home Economics: I jointly purchased an apartment with my sister though she’s not financially involved — what happens if I want to sell?
Our property finance expert answers your questions
I jointly purchased an apartment with my sibling (under joint tenancy) as l was very ill at that time. They did not contribute financially, live in it, nor was there a mortgage. A trust deed was drawn up by a solicitor and my sister confirmed she was not financially involved etc. My solicitor is no longer in operation. My question is should I wish to sell, is there a problem disposing of the property myself?