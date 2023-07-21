Home Economics: I jointly purchased an apartment with my sister though she’s not financially involved — what happens if I want to sell?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

Severing the joint tenancy is an option, and dissolving the trust and then having that reflected in the land registry would reflect the true beneficial ownership and pave the way for you to sell, if you wish. Photo: Getty Images

I jointly purchased an apartment with my sibling (under joint tenancy) as l was very ill at that time. They did not contribute financially, live in it, nor was there a mortgage. A trust deed was drawn up by a solicitor and my sister confirmed she was not financially involved etc. My solicitor is no longer in operation. My question is should I wish to sell, is there a problem disposing of the property myself?