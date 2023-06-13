Holidaymakers told to check if travel insurance covers them for strikes and extreme weather

Some policies may not include cover for the disruption caused by the planned strikes and protests across Europe this summer

Travel chaos is expected at airports like Edinburgh Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport if strikes go ahead. Photo: Getty

Holidaymakers have been told to check that their travel insurance covers them for strikes, protests and extreme weather.

Some policies may not cover those who miss their flights due to lengthy airport security queues, according to experts at Peopl Insurance, which supplies insurance sold by credit unions.

The warning to check that travel insurance covers disruption due to strikes and protests comes as a wave of industrial and civil unrest spreads across Europe.

Unions across France have been fighting against an increase in the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

In Scotland, the Unite union has warned of summer “travel chaos” at Edinburgh Airport after workers voted in favour of a strike over a pay dispute.

More than 2,000 security staff at London’s Heathrow Airport have announced a fresh round of strikes over pay.

And Italian unions representing staff from airlines, rail operators and public transport have announced a number of strikes this year.

Experts at Peopl Insurance warned those travelling overseas this summer to check and understand the conditions and limitations of their travel insurance policies around industrial action, civil unrest, extreme weather events and lengthy airport security queues.

Chief executive of Peopl Insurance Paul Walsh said strikes, including air traffic control, airport baggage handling, airport security, and train and rail strikes, have already played havoc with people’s travel plans in recent weeks and months.

If a strike hits people on holiday, they could be delayed catching a flight or ferry home and even miss a flight or sailing. Strikes before people head off on vacation could scupper their entire holiday.

Mr Walsh said: “Some travel insurance policies will cover you if you have to abandon your holiday, if you miss your flight or if your holiday is delayed as a result of an unexpected work stoppage or strike at an airport or ferry port.

“But other travel insurers don’t cover strikes and with some policies, the cover is more restricted than others.

“So it is very important to check the small print of a travel insurance policy before you buy.”

And insurer Multitrip.com said it has seen an increase in people taking out additional “disruption cover” as an add-on to their travel insurance to cover strikes.

Jason Whelan of Multitrip.com said holidaymakers are taking precautions to protect their pre-paid costs or potential expenses. He said European airlines are obliged to refund or rearrange flights but this does not extend to cover for lost accommodation.

Peopl Insurance urged consumers to check their cover and say holidaymakers should also be mindful of the increased frequency of extreme weather events – and the chances that such weather could play havoc with their holiday plans.