Here’s how older drivers can avoid the great motor insurance rip-off

OLDER people are paying three times as much for their motor insurance cover as younger drivers.

Age Action has questioned why older people are being charged what it said were inflated premiums.

Its comments came after a survey found some insurers are charging older drivers triple what is available elsewhere on the car insurance market.

In one case, the most expensive insurer was charging €1,000 more than the cheapest provider.

We outline tips to ensure older drivers get better value.

Loyalty will be exploited





The main reason older drivers pay more than younger ones is misplaced loyalty. Customer loyalty has now become an outmoded concept that is not just punished but ruthlessly exploited by insurers. This is so-called dual-pricing in action. It means those least likely to shop around are given higher renewal quotes every year. Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty has a bill banning dual-pricing coming before the Dáil this week. So don’t assume your loyalty to a particular insurer will be reciprocated with a favourable price. You need to check out the entire market each time your policy is up for renewal, and be prepared to move insurer for a better deal. Alternatively, get a good broker that represents at least 10 insurers to do the leg work for you.

Take on an excess





A way to reduce the premium is to consider taking on an excess. This is the amount you have to pay before your insurer will pay out when you make a claim. Only increase the excess on your policy after careful consideration, is the advice of Jonathan Hehir of Insuremycars.ie.

Named drivers





If you have a named driver on the policy and are insuring more than one vehicle, these can be big factors in determining the cost of your cover. Forgetting to take a younger driver off a policy can mean motorists are paying over the odds, but in other instances actually adding a named driver can make your premium cheaper. If there is a second car in the family, such as one driven by a spouse or partner, this can save money.

Check out penalty points





If you have penalty points, find out exactly when they expire before you ring around for quotes. Your renewal date might fall outside the three-year period.

Do you need comprehensive?





Consider the level of cover you need. For some drivers in some cases, third-party fire and theft will suffice. Others might decide they need comprehensive cover, which tends to be more expensive.

Changing car can be expensive





Every insurer charges different rates for different cars, Mr Hehir says. This means that if you are changing your car you should check beforehand with your existing insurer and get quotes from other insurers, or speak to a reputable broker. Electric vehicles are cheaper to insure.