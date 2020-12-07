Vhi first insurer to offer second Covid refund as claims fall due to pandemic restrictions

Vhi is giving customers a second Covid rebate after medical insurance claims continued to fall in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions on hospital access.

The insurer said all private policyholders will be getting a waiver on premiums of €75 for every adult insured and €25 for every child. The average family with two parents and two kids will receive €200 back.

The payments will arrive starting in the last week of January. Customers will be paid either directly into their bank accounts or by cheque.

The rebate follows an earlier premium waiver programme in April, when Vhi cut premiums by an average of 50pc for all customers for a three-month period.

That decision was taken to reflect restricted access to private hospitals following a national access agreement between the Private Hospital Association and the HSE during the first coronavirus wave.

Vhi said at the time that it would return more money to customers if claims were lower than expected through the rest of the year.

"The agreement period between the hospitals and the HSE concluded at the end of June and following a review of claims activity, we can see that claims were lower than anticipated," said John O'Dwyer, CEO of Vhi. "As a result, Vhi is now giving further value back to customers."

Vhi is not the only health insurer to give customers a break on premiums during the Covid crisis.

Irish Life Health and Laya Healthcare both had rebate programmes earlier in the year.

Irish Life Health returned between 36pc and 60pc of premiums to policyholders with private hospital cover while giving smaller rebates to customers with public hospital policies.

Laya offered a Covid support benefit worth €75 per adult member and €30 per child during the April-June lockdown period. The insurer also paid a Covid financial benefit of €120 per adult and €30 per child. Both were paid in monthly installments for three months.

Motor insurers have offered far more limited cashback and voucher schemes.

FBD and RSA gave One4All vouchers to their customers worth €35 and €30, respectively.

AIG offered a 4pc premium discount for next year’s rate renewals, effective August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

Liberty Insurance asked its motor policy holders to apply for refunds from its Covid relief fund. Customers were entitled to a 15pc rebate on two months of premiums, but had to apply before a deadline of July 31. The rebate was in the form of a voucher or a donation to charity.

