Rise in number of health insurance switchers as many see plans as poor value

Vhi is the largest health insurer in the market.

THERE has been a strong rise in the number of people switching health insurance provider to make savings and get better benefits.

And large numbers of people consider health cover to be poor value for money.

More than a third of those with health cover moved to a new provider last year.

This is up from almost 20pc in 2019, according to research commissioned by regulator, the Health Insurance Authority HIA).

Consumers see numerous barriers to changing provider.

These include a fear of losing benefits, finding it difficult to compare plans and to switch, loyalty to their current provider, and a fear of resitting waiting periods.

Despite these misgivings, a fear of being priced out of the market has prompted a renewed interest in moving from one insurer to another to make savings, the survey found.

Some 35pc of policyholders switched provider last year, up from 19pc in 2019.

Of those who have not switched, the proportion who have considered switching has increased from 10pc to 28pc.

The research, carried out by Kantar Millward Brown on behalf of the Health Insurance Authority (HIA), shows that health insurance is regarded as a necessity rather than a luxury.

However, it is not viewed as value for money.

Despite worries about costs and a feeling of getting poor value for money, more than half of the respondents have not changed cover.

These people have also stayed on the same level of cover as they are satisfied with their current provider.

Researchers found that, on average, savings of up to 30pc would be required to encourage consumers to consider switching.

The majority of people take out private health insurance as a means of getting a better level of health care service.

The Kantar Millward Brown research found 63pc of consumers view public health services in Ireland as inadequate with a severe lack of access and longer waiting lists.

And the main reason many of the respondents no longer have health insurance is that is it too expensive and they cannot afford the high rates on premiums.

Families could be paying around €300 more a year for their cover when they renew after a number of price rises were announced over the last few months.

Around one million health insurance policies are due to renew up to March.

Some 500,000 people are due to renew health cover with the three main providers this month alone.

Insurers have also retired some plans, with some of the replacements proving more expensive.

Only 27pc of people believe that health cover is good value for money, which is an 8 percentage points decrease on 2019 statistics.

Consumers consider premium price increases to be unjustifiable.

Some have been forced to give up their cover due to rising costs.

The research has also shown that insurance has been relinquished more among the female population, rather than men.

Chief executive of the HIA Laura Brien said: “It is clear that an increasing number of people do not feel health insurance is good value, yet they do want cover and are not willing to lose the peace of mind it offers.”

She said the research shows that people have a fear of switching. They are inclined only to take action if they see dramatic savings.

“However, they can and should avail of savings in the market once they understand their policy and level of cover, they need.”