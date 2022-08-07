| 13.5°C Dublin

Private health insurance: 10 ways to stop paying too much and to get more benefits for your money

Reviewing your health cover annually is important if you want to get the best cover for a good price while avoiding costly pitfalls

Changing your health insurer or health insurance policy can provide you with extra benefits and save you money Expand
Dermot Goode

Nearly half of the population in Ireland has private health insurance cover but more than 50pc of members may still be insured on the wrong plans and may be paying too much for their cover or they could be missing out on extra benefits. With nearly 340 plans to choose from, there are options to suit all requirements and budgets. Below is a summary of the top tips to help you save money on the cost of private health cover across all insurers, VHI, Laya and Irish Life Health.

1 Review your cover annually

Too many consumers are complacent when it comes to their health insurance renewal. For many reasons including fear of change, perceived complexity, misguided loyalty and simple inertia, too many people just auto-renew their cover. This means they’re missing out on new deals and special offers, all of which could reduce their costs substantially.

