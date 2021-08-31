Older people paying a third more for health cover than younger members

Older people paying too much for cover: Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie. Photograph: Paul Sharpe

OLDER people have been warned to review their health insurance cover after it emerged that they are paying a third move than younger consumers.

The cost of premiums for those over the 65s is an average 34pc higher than for younger people on a typical mid-level policy.

This translates into an extra €1,000 for cover.

The annual report of the Health Insurance Authority (HIA), the regulator, said older people are paying more despite the average cost of health insurance dropping for all consumers by almost 5pc last year.

This was due to Vhi, Laya and Irish Life Health paying refunds to members to compensate them for the State takeover of private hospitals, a move that meant restricted access to those facilities.

Older members are more likely to be insured on plans that have been on the market for 10 to 20 years.

This is despite the fact the insurers are constantly changing their plans to compete, and the fact that corporate plans, that offer better benefits at lower prices, are available to all consumers.

Health insurance expert Dermot Goode said the key finding in the annual report of the HIA was fact that many older people are paying a third more for their cover.

He said this was largely down to them remaining or auto-renewing on the older, most dated plans.

This was despite the fact that there has been an increase in the number of older members switching insurers and also switching to ‘corporate’ plans.

There has also been an increase in reviews being completed by other family members on their behalf.

“However,” the fact is that many people may still be paying between €500 and €1,000 too much for the cover and we would urge them to review their requirements before their next renewal date.”

The Health Insurance Authority annual report shows the average premium was €58 cheaper last year compared with the 2019. The average cost per adult was €1,200 last year.

Insurers benefited from a fall in the cost of claims.

Total claims paid out by the three main insurers fell 16pc last year to €1.88bn, compared with €2.24bn in 2019.

Mr Goode, of TotalHealthCover.ie, said the slight reduction in average premiums was not unexpected due to the once off refunds given by some of the insurers.

“However, I’m expecting this to correct itself once we return to the normal level of claims.”

In the past few months Vhi, Laya Healthcare and Irish Life all increased their prices.

The rises will see some families facing paying an additional €300 a year to remain on the same policies.

Laya has announced two premium price rises this year.

The insurer, which has 600,000 members, said the volume and cost of claims in Ireland’s private and hi-tech hospitals continue to rise with activity levels almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

More people have taken out cover, with a rise of 1.8pc in the numbers with private health insurance last year.

Some 2.31 million people now have health insurance, the highest level since 2008 when numbers peaked before the economic downtown.

This works out at 46.3pc of the population, the highest level since 2011.