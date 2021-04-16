Laya to impose second price rise this year

Laya Healthcare is increasing the cost of premiums in June.

HEALTH insurer Laya is to increase its premiums for the second time this year.

The second largest provider of health insurance is to raise its premiums by an average of 2.3pc from June.

The increases will see some plans increasing by up to €150 for a family of two adults and two children.

It comes after both Vhi and Irish Life Health recently raised their prices.

Laya, which has 600,000 members, said the volume and cost of claims in Ireland’s private and hi-tech hospitals continue to rise with activity levels almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

In January Laya Healthcare premiums went up by an average of 2.9pc. A small number of plans increased by more than 10pc.

The latest rise will add an extra €32 for a family of two adults and two children on an entry-level plan.

Dermot Goode of Totalhealthcover.ie said some plans will increase by double the 2.3pc in June.

He said the Inspire scheme will be increasing by €134, or 5pc, for a family of four, while the Simply Connect Plus plan increasing by €152 for a family.

Mr Goode said that some of the plans going up in June were not increased in January.

“As is typical with health insurance, once one insurer moves on rates, all follow suit,” he said.

In addition to the Laya rise in January, Vhi increased premiums from this month, Irish Life is planning rises next month and now Laya is pushing up costs from June.

Anyone already signed up to a plan will not be impacted by the latest announcement until it is time to renew.

But Mr Goode warned: “Those on the older plans costing €1,800 plus per adult really need to review their cover as they will be hardest hit by these percentage increases and are more likely to see increases exceeding the average figure.”

He said these repeated increases could force many consumers to downgrade their cover or possibly cancel.

“However, given that the public health system is under huge pressure, we advise consumers to consider all lower-cost options first before they cancel.”

Managing director at Laya Dónal Clancy said: “Despite the disruption in access to hospitals caused by Covid-19, the volume and cost of claims in Ireland’s private and hi-tech hospitals continue to rise with activity levels bouncing back exceptionally quickly after a brief takeover by the State last year.”

He said medical inflation in Ireland is running at about six times the cost of general inflation.

Price rises come despite the pandemic prompting thousands of people to take out private health insurance over fears they will not get treated in public hospitals due to surging waiting lists.

An extra 36,000 people took out cover last year, which means just over 2.3 million people now have health insurance – the highest it has been since 2008.

The rise comes despite the fact that private hospitals were closed to non-Covid patients for three months last yearwhen the Government effectively took them over to provide surge capacity for those with the virus.

