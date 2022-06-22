Irish Life Healthcare rules out paying new refunds to customers

Coivd means that fewer people are using public hospitals to have insurance-funded procedures carried out.

HEALTH insurance provider Irish Life has ruled out paying refunds to its customers despite its rivals continuing to give money back to their members.

It comes after it was revealed this week that Laya Healthcare is to refund families around €240.

It is the second time since the pandemic struck that it has paid money back to members.

And Vhi Healthcare paid out a third rebate in May, with a family of two adults and two children getting typical refunds of €400.

Health insurers are making huge savings because fewer people are claiming from their health insurers for procedures in public hospitals due to Covid-related overcrowding.

Read More

But Irish Life said it use any savings it makes to keep premiums down.

This is despite the fact that it paid out refunds in early 2020 when private hospitals and clinics were taken over by the State and were not available for people to have procedures carried out on their health cover.

Irish Life is the third largest player in the health insurance market with around 450,000 customers.

Asked if it would follow Vhi and Laya by paying out more refunds, Irish Life said: “Irish Life Health is taking a sustainable approach and managing savings for their customers through their prices.

“Irish Life Health is committed to passing back savings to customers through their annual or monthly premium in order to help make the ongoing cost of health insurance sustainable for customers.”

It added that it provided rebates to its customers that amounted to between 36pc and 60pc of premiums in early 2020.

This meant savings of between €130 and €450, depending on the plan, over the three-month period, according to calculations by Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

Irish Life also said it was the first and only health insurer to reduce pricing by 3pc on April this year.

It insisted members are benefiting from savings being passed on to them.

The insurer said the latest quarterly report from the regulator, the Health Insurance Authority, shows that Irish Life Health has the lowest increases across its top five plans from 2021 to 2022.

Laya will refund each adult customer €85 from next month, irrespective of the plan they hold. Each child will get a refund of €35.

The refund will be paid into the bank account of the main member on the policy in July, if Laya has bank details.

If it does not have details, the payment will be made by cheque from August.

Laya emphasised there was no need to call it about the refunds, with additional information on its website, www.layahealthcare.ie.

In May, Vhi refunded its members between €75 and €300 per adult due to a fall in claims.

It said at the time it was the third time it had waived a portion of premium for its customers since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Goode said the three main health insurers repeatedly say the refunds would be a one-off but they had kept coming.

“This is great news for consumers given the background of what is happening with prices generally,” he said.

He said claims were way down for health insurers because the new wave of Covid meant public hospitals were not able to accommodate people for insurer-funded procedures, and older people were reluctant to go into public

hospitals.