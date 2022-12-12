EU approves joint venture between Irish Life and GP and dental service Centric

Maurice Cox, CEO, Centric Health and Ger Davis, Irish Life Health Managing Director, at the launch of Care Connect in July 2022

The EU has approved a tie-up between insurer Irish Life and general practice (GP) services provider Centric Health designed to provide a mix of remote and in-person care.

The European Commission said the new joint venture, known as Care Connect, would help cut the cost of and improve patients’ experience with primary care.

It will “design and implement treatment plans for primary healthcare”, according to a statement by the European Commission.

“The proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of its limited impact on the market,” the Commission said.

The Government announced in the Budget that it is expanding free GP care to all children aged six and seven this year, and will extend it from next April to those earning €46,000 or less.

It means that almost half the population – or 500 million additional people – will have access to free GP care.

Centric Health has 68 locations across Ireland, with a network of 250 doctors, providing GP and dental services, urgent care, radiology and occupational services to over 200,000 patients throughout the country and in the UK.

At the launch of Care Connect this summer, Maurice Cox, Centric’s chief executive, said there is a “significant appetite” for what he called “digi-physical” healthcare – a mix of remote and in-person consultations.

Irish Life Health managing director Ger Davis said at the time that that the tie-up was an important strategic step for the company and its almost half a million customers.

It is the first of its kind for Irish Life Health since it became part of the Irish Life Group in 2016.

Irish Life Group is Ireland’s largest life insurance and pensions provider, and has over 1.4 million customers.

A new company, Carepath Connect, was incorporated in July this year. The Irish Life/Centric merger was notified to the EU in November.

The Canadian-owned Irish Life Group and Centric, part of the global investment management group, Rothschild & Co, will acquire Carepath by purchasing shares in the newly formed company.

Irish Life Health recently became the first Irish insurer to announce a rate rise, saying that it will hike costs for those renewing or taking out new health insurance plans from the start of January.