EU and banks to fund hundreds of new nursing home beds in six counties

The EU, Bank of Ireland and Nord LB, a German state bank, are providing €250m to part-fund 530 new nursing home beds across the country.

The beds will cost the Health Service Executive €24m a year.

Financing closed last week on the project, Ireland’s first ever public-private partnership for community nursing, which will see seven new units built across Louth, Westmeath, Tipperary, Kerry, Kilkenny and Cork.

The largest, a 130-bed unit, will be built in Killarney, Co. Kerry. It will include three ten-bed households specifically for people with dementia.

Two facilities are to be built in Cork: a 50-bed unit in Midleton and a 105-bed unit in St Finbarr’s. The latter will include 30 dementia beds.

A 95-bed until will be built in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, including 20 dementia beds.

And 50-bed units will be built in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, Ardee, Co. Louth and Athlone, Co. Westmeath. The Athlone unit will include a dementia day centre.

Construction on all sites except Athlone and Midleton is to begin before Christmas, with the remaining two to commence in early 2023. All sites are to be completed by the end of 2024.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the partnership last week, which is to be built, financed and maintained by a joint venture between UK-based investment manager Equitix and builders John Sisk and Son.

The HSE will pay €24m a year to the joint venture, known as Equisisk, for 25 years, although the sites will remain in State ownership for the entire period and all patient care services will be provided by the HSE.

After 25 years, the facilities will be handed back to the HSE.

According to a 2020 report by real estate firm CBRE, there were 31,000 nursing home beds in the State, 80pc of which were in private hands. It said that Ireland needs 7,500 new beds by 2026 to meet the needs of an ageing population.

Bank of Ireland said in a 2021 report that the pressures of the pandemic led to a flight of independent nursing home operators, with 30pc of private nursing homes now owned by Irish and international investors and funds.

The European Investment Bank, the EU’s long-term lending arm, will provide €100m towards the community nursing project, it said in a statement Monday.

EIB vice-president Christian Kettel Thomsons aid the project “will deliver quality health and social care for older people across Ireland”. “The seven new person-centred community nursing residential centres will include state of the art facilities and improve the choice of care,” he said.

Eoin Hartigan, Bank of Ireland’s head of origination, project finance, said the units “will make a significant impact to the care of the elderly and those with dementia".

He said the bank was “fully committed to supporting current and future Irish infrastructure projects being promoted by government departments and state agencies”.