Ask plenty of questions: Consumers told to make informed decision as health insurers launch new schemes

The three main health insurers have introduced a string of new plans just as up to one million people are due to renew their policies.

Health insurance experts said the move to launch so many schemes is set to add to the confusion for consumers renewing policies. They were warned to check out the new plans to see if they offer better value than the ones they are currently on.

This is the busiest time of the year for health insurance with around one million subscribers due to renew their policies in the next three months.

Laya is launching 13 new plans from January 1, Vhi has announced a range of new plans to replace the 25 that it is retiring, and Irish Life Health is bringing in four new plans at the end of this month with more from the start of the new year.

This will take the overall number of plans in the market from 316 to 330 at the end of next month, according to health insurance expert Dermot Goode of TotalHealthCover.ie.

He said the launching of new plans and the retirement of other ones would add to the confusion for consumers trying to choose the best cover at renewal.

Laya Healthcare is launching 13 new plans, with four of these coming on stream from the end of this month and nine from the start of January.

Mr Goode said the new Evolve scheme (which costs €1,550 a year per adult), the Power plan (€1,700 per adult) and the Momentum plan (€1,825 a year) all provide good cover for public and private hospitals.

Outpatient refunds are also included with minimum excesses to pay.

But he said Laya already has excellent options available with its Inspire (€1,220) and Inspire Plus (€1,346).

Laya is also launching three new Optimum schemes. The Optimum scheme looks well priced at €1,120 per adult and €288 per child, Mr Goode said.

It is also launching three new Prosper schemes and launching four new Transform plans.

Laya will also be introducing another offer for children under 18 from January.

There will be no charge for the second and subsequent child on their Flex 125 Explore, Essential Connect Family and Essential Health 300 schemes.

“However, you must pay for the eldest child under 18 and it’s important that you select well for their cover to avoid overpaying for same,” Mr Goode said.

Vhi Healthcare has already announced a range of new plans to replace the 25 that it is retiring.

It has written to its customers who are renewing on January 1 with details of the replacement cover.

Mr Goode has previously warned that policyholders have been told that they face increases of 5pc or more if they accept the first alternative plan offered to them by the healthcare insurer. “If these members aren’t happy with same, they should contact either Vhi or their advisers immediately to discuss other options before renewing,” he said.

Irish Life Health is introducing a range of new plans from the end of December and from the start of January.

Mr Goode said the new Benefit Extra plan will offer enhanced cover over and above the popular Benefit scheme, which currently costs €1,037 per adult and €200 per child.

The new Benefit Extra scheme, costing €1,170 per adult and €285 per child, includes guaranteed refunds on a range of eligible out-patient costs with no excess to pay.

Irish Life Health members who are not interested in upgrading to the more expensive corporate plans should look at this new alternative, he said.

This is especially if they are spending a lot of money on outpatient expenses such as GP, physiotherapy and consultant fees.

Mr Goode said it was important that consumers understand exactly what is not covered in the new plans if they choose them.

A key question for consumers to ask is whether all hospitals are included before switching from their existing cover.

The launch of so many new plans means members should engage with their health insurer or adviser as soon as possible, and have them explain how these new plans match up against their existing cover to see if they offer better overall value.

“As always, keep them on the phone and have them explain exactly how they compare so that you can make an informed decision there and then,” he said.

He said people should not be afraid to switch to another plan or even to a different provider if it offers better cover and at lower rates.

Laya Healthcare said it will have 118 plans with the addition of the new ones.

It said it has retired schemes in the past, but feedback from members makes clear that their preference is for Laya Healthcare to continue to offer greater choice.

Vhi said it now has 76 plans, down from 90 last year.

Its objective is to reduce the number of plans and make choosing one less complex.