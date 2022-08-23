Half of homeowners planning improvement works

Energy efficiency upgrades are among the upgrades planned by homeowners. Photo: Arturs Budkevics

MORE than half of homeowners are planning to undertake renovations in their homes this year.

The average spending on the planned works is around €6,800, according to a survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance Ireland.

Homeowners were advised by the insurer to do due diligence before employing trades people to undertake renovation work in their home and to ensure that they only engage the services of reputable, experienced and insured individuals

The survey, conducted by iReach Insights with 1,000 people nationwide, found that the majority of those planning renovations intend spending less than €10,000.

But some 12pc of respondents are planning more extensive works, allocating a spend of between €20,000 and €50,000.

Just 2pc of respondents said they intend to spend more than €50,000.

Painting the house internally is the most common renovation work, the Aviva-commissioned research found.

This is followed by works on the garden.

The third most popular option will see homeowners focusing on energy efficiency upgrades.

High numbers of homeowners planning to spend money on work on their homes is despite a savage cost-of-living squeeze. Much of the spending is possibly accounted for by savings built up during the pandemic.

The survey found that most homeowners planning to spend between €10,000 to €50,000 on renovations are aged between 35 and 44 years.

Householders that more likely to undertake renovation works costing more than €50,000 are those over the age of 55, the survey found.

Men are more interested in work being carried out on the garden compared with women who want work done kitchens, bathrooms, or bedrooms.

Aviva’s Billy Shannon said the latest survey picks up on previous survey the insurer has commissioned showing people were spending more time at home as a result of the pandemic.

“While the average spend was slightly higher last year at €7,343 versus €6,805 this year, 12pc of respondents to this year’s survey indicated that they plan to spend between €10,000 and €50,000 this year compared to only 5pc last year. “

He advised homeowners to do due diligence before employing professionals to undertake renovation work in their home and to ensure that they only engage the services of reputable, experienced and insured individuals.

“Referrals are often a good way of selecting a trusted contractor,” Mr Shannon said.

Some 80pc of respondents said they have no plans to move house at present.

But one in five said that they have either moved since the outbreak of the pandemic or plan to do so.

The survey found 7pc of those planning to move want to buy a home this year, with some saying the choice is very limited.

A similar percentage of renters have either moved or are planning to move to a cheaper location, highest amongst those aged 25 to 34.

Some have moved back to the family home, with most of these aged between 18 and 24.

Just 3pc of the respondents have bought a new house since the pandemic. These people are most likely to be between the ages of 35 and 44.

Mr Shannon said: “Rising house prices and rents throughout the country, coupled with limited supplies for both, is undoubtedly causing difficulties for those hoping to buy or rent a new home.”

He said the Aviva research findings show that this is particularly evident among those in the younger age cohorts, who are looking to save for or buy their first home.

The survey found many younger respondents, who are currently renting, say that they are either looking to move to a cheaper location or move back into the family home.