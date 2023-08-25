Government should defer excise duty hikes to next year, says petrol retailers group as prices head for €2 a litre

Pump prices have increased since the middle of summer due to hikes in crude oil costs. Photo: Getty

The Government has been urged to hold off on the next increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

A litre of petrol and diesel are both headed for €2.

The Irish Petrol Retailers Association (IPRA), which represents 400 independent petrol retailers, said the hike due next Friday should be delayed until next year.

The petrol retailers said families were struggling financially and needed a break as they were being hit with back-to-school costs, grocery inflation and higher mortgage rates.

Pump prices have increased since the middle of summer due to hikes in crude oil costs. This is mainly due to Saudi Arabia restricting supplies.

David Blevings, of the IPRA, called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Michael McGrath to suspend the next two excise-duty increases. If the increases were fully implemented, it would become €10 cheaper for a full tank of diesel across the Border than in the State, he said.

In March last year, the Government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties on petrol and diesel as part of cost-of-living measures. The duty was reduced by 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel. The duty on petrol and diesel is being restored to its previous level in phases.

The first increase of 6c per litre for petrol and 5c for diesel was introduced in June this year.

Two more hikes are scheduled for September 1 and October 31. Next week’s hike will increase the cost of a litre of petrol at the pumps by 7c and 5c per litre for diesel. October’s restoration of duty rates will lead to a further increase of 8c per litre for petrol and 6c for diesel.

Garage owners along the Border say the move will “decimate” hundreds of businesses.

Mr Blevings called for a pause in the excise duty hikes until next year.

“The cost-of-living crisis is hurting the people of Ireland and now is not the time to stretch struggling families and businesses even further,” he said.

“The Irish Petrol Retailers Association has been told by the Department of Finance that this issue will be reviewed in the October Budget, but we cannot stress enough that this is too late, as the first of the increases has already been implemented and the increases planned could force businesses to close, people to lose their local jobs and stretch family budgets to breaking point.”

He insisted that retailers of motor fuel were not profiting from the rising prices of diesel and petrol.​

Forecourt owner Terry Hughes, in Ballyshannon on the Fermanagh-Donegal border, said: “Unfortunately, I will have to close the doors at the end of September. Border fuel stations will not survive after this.”