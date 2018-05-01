Good news for consumers as VHI to cut prices for third time in a year
HEALTH insurer Vhi is to cut its prices for the third time in less than a year.
It comes after it reported a 33pc jump in profits.
The insurer will reduce premiums by an average of 2pc in July on 54 plans, a move that will save a typical family €50.
And those who have already renewed will get the benefit of the summer price cut – something not seen in the market before.
The State-owned insurer has already reduced the cost of some plans last November, and again in March.
Cumulatively, the reductions will see some families saving up to €200 on the annual cost of cover, according to health insurance experts.
It comes after it reported a profit of €75.3m for last year, up from €56.4m the previous year.
Vhi said it was benefiting from better claims management.
