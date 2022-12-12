Gift voucher laws: what you need to know before giving or receiving a gift card this Christmas

WHATEVER is on your wish list for Christmas, you are bound to receive a voucher from at least one person – probably the one that has left everything to the last minute, or thinks you’re difficult to buy for.

A voucher is flexible, convenient and can make a great gift, but despite new legislation protecting consumers, there are still huge gaps in what kinds of vouchers are included, and where you could still fall short with your rights.

Under the Consumer Protection (Gift Vouchers) Act which came into effect in December, 2019, a retailer must offer a minimum of five years use before the voucher expires.

In addition, you are entitled to use more than one voucher toward a purchase (some shops had insisted previously that each voucher had to be used against separate purchases), and you are entitled to change, either in cash, electronic transfer or vouchers, for items costing less than the voucher’s value.

The business gets to decide which one.

However, not all ‘vouchers’ are technically vouchers, and customers are finding it confusing to differentiate. So if you’re giving, or receiving, make sure you know what’s what.

Different voucher types

You might think a ‘voucher’ is self-explanatory. It’s simply an exchange for money against an item, right? Well the reality can be different.

Is it a gift card, gift certificate or coupon? Perhaps it’s a money card, or in lieu of a refund? Not all are the same, and not all carry the same consumer rights.

Shop voucher: This is for use in a specific shop, retailer, department store, or chain. It can be local, or nationwide. An example would be a voucher from a local hair salon, spa or restaurant. Also included would be, for instance, an Argos, Boots or Brown Thomas voucher – these can be used in any one of their branches, but only their stores.

Shopping centre voucher: This is for use in any shop within a certain centre, and cannot be used in shops outside the centre.

These are the only type of vouchers that are covered under the legislation mentioned above. All your rights are intact.

However, if instead you have one of the following types, things are not so clear cut.

Shopping centre voucher, not limited to centre: This is where the voucher permits you to buy in any store in a centre, but also outside of it.

Electronic money vouchers: These are pre-paid debit or credit cards and can be used anywhere a debit or credit card is used.

These fall under separate legislation. They are not ‘vouchers’.

Expand Close One4all e-money vouchers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One4all e-money vouchers

One4All: While immensely popular and available everywhere, this is not a voucher. It is a gift card. This is deemed legally as an electronic money card and not covered by voucher legislation. Not only that, but you have to pay for it – a flat fee of €2 on purchase plus 50c on subsequent cards. It also charges an inactive balance fee (see below), which if not used correctly, can leave you out of pocket.

Credit note: If you return an item and they offer you store credit it’s not considered a voucher. This means the shop is free to set its own terms and conditions over the use.

Coupon: Received as a discount, or introductory offer for a business, a coupon is a money off token. It is not a voucher and can carry separate conditions.

Loyalty cards: Points or money off coupons you receive by shopping in a particular supermarket or coffee shop or cinema are not vouchers. The store can limit the use (although they rarely do), but may say, for instance, you cannot use it during peak hours, or cannot buy alcohol or vouchers with it.

Daily deal vouchers: If you engage with a daily deal site like Groupon or Pigsback, you may get a token or coupon to part pay against a good or service. This is not a voucher either and they can state it must be used within a specific time, or against a specific product.

If for instance, you ‘buy’ a deal for afternoon tea for two in a hotel, you cannot use this against dinner or accommodation instead.

In all cases, however your basic statutory rights applying to the purchase of goods and services remain intact, and are unaffected by sale prices or discount deals. If something does not work, is not as advertised, or not as described, you are entitled to your money back, but it’s limited to what you paid, not what it’s worth now.

Maintenance fees

I have never understood the practice of charging fees for not using something, and have never had it satisfactorily explained to me. It’s a swizz, and the consumer loses every time.

If you do not use a voucher (for which you have fully paid), within a certain period of time, usually 12 months, then a store, or centre is permitted to charge you a monthly fee for… well, I have no idea.

Given it can be €3 a month on average, that means a €40 voucher, might only have €4 left on it after a year.

At this time of year, it’s not unusual to lose track of gifts, so it is terrible to find out it is worth less than you thought when you do get around to using it.

Lost vouchers

A gift voucher is technically a cash replacement. If you lose it, you’re on your own. However, some gift card operators, particularly those from shopping centres will provide a replacement card – at a cost, which can be hefty.

Expand Close Woman on an e-scooter in Vienna. Credit: Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Woman on an e-scooter in Vienna. Credit: Getty Images

E-scooters don’t make good gifts

We don’t have Santa visiting the house any more, but if we did, there’s one thing he definitely wouldn’t be bringing down the chimney: an electric scooter.

I see them on my commute to work, whether it’s in the car or on the bus, weaving, wending their way in and out of traffic, ignoring lanes, lights and other vehicles, and more often than not, clad fully in dark clothing and not wearing a helmet.

It’s hard to believe, but this is completely illegal.

Nobody is permitted, by law, to ride a scooter on public roads. Yet, have I ever once seen a garda pulling one over, writing a ticket or confiscating it?

Not a chance.

There’s no licence, lights, registration, insurance, lessons or even age limit on the scooters, which can travel at up to 25kmh – more than enough to kill the rider and do serious damage to pedestrians.

Yet if I, a careful driver in the correct lane, fully insured and compliant with the law, knock one of them down, who will get the blame? It’s me, of course.

E-scooters, unfortunately, are being made legal, possibly before the end of the Dáil term.

There’s no sign yet of what such a law may include, but the Road Traffic and Roads bill is in its final stages.

The Taoiseach has acknowledged there are serious safety issues with e-scooters so I’ll await the final bill with interest… as should all road users.

In the meantime, buying them for kids especially is downright irresponsible and parents only have themselves to blame if their teenager ends up in an accident.

Expand Close Former billionaire Seán Quinn. Photo: Julian Behal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former billionaire Seán Quinn. Photo: Julian Behal

Quinn documentary was a painful watch

LIKE many other people, I watched Quinn Country, the recent RTÉ documentary, in

fury and disgust at the whinging of Sean Quinn.

He painted a picture of a tragic victim, attacked and wronged by those around him.

No, he wasn’t talking about the horrific attack on Kevin Lunny, abducted and tortured in a trailer, but himself. Well, in fact, we are all victims of Mr Quinn and his gambling folly.

The Quinn Levy is a 2pc loading (not insignificant given today’s rampant inflation) on every premium every person pays for motor, home and other types of general insurance to bail out his expensive bet – and what’s worse, we’ll be paying it until 2038.

If you’re looking for victims, Mr Quinn shouldn’t have a mirror.