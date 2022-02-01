Gift card firms have no plans to lower fees

GIFT card firms have no plans to lower the controversial fees they impose on employee bonus vouchers.

Thousands of employees got tax-free bonus payments of up €500 in gift cards just before Christmas under a State-sanctioned scheme.

The Government said it is to raise how the fees are applied with the European Commission as the gift cards are defined as “electronic money” and are regulated under European regulations.

Both One4All and Perx, which changes up €3 a month on card balances after a year, have defended the high fees.

One4All charges €1.45 for what it calls inactive balances.

Fine Gael’s Senator Maria Byrne told the Seanad that when people give a gift card they expect that the recipient will get the full value of it.

“I know the companies involved are not breaking the law, but the recipient is not receiving the full value. People are not aware of that. In the meantime, we may need to run an awareness campaign.”

Gift cards such as One4all and Perx have become hugely popular in recent years as they allow employers to gift employees up to €500 tax-free under Revenue’s small benefit exemption.

However, with the cards a monthly fee starts to apply after one year – regardless of whether you use the card or not.

Daragh Cassidy of price comparison site Bonkers.ie claimed the charges are not clearly communicated to customers, who sometimes only realise they have been charged after going to try pay for something.

Under recent legislation gift vouchers must be valid for at least five years.

But this rule doesn’t apply to electronic money gift cards such as One4All or Perx as these are covered by different EU legislation.

Junior Minister James Browne, speaking in the Seanad on behalf of the Minister for Finance, said last week he considered some of the fees to be disproportionate.

He said officials in the Department of Finance will consider the issue of reducing balance fees as part of future discussions on the EU electronic money directive, which covers how the cards are regulated.

“On behalf of the Minister for Finance, this issue will be raised with the European Commission in the context of the laws that are being put in place. It is important this is done.

“Not every voucher scheme applies such fees. In the meantime, I encourage people, when purchasing, to choose a voucher to which no fees are applied. In some cases, these fees are disproportionate, in my view.”

Perx, which is based in Bray, Co Wicklow, defended the €3 a month fee it imposes when the funds on the cards are not used for a year.

It said it had to charge a fee as all cardholder funds have to be safeguarded by funds being put aside to cover any financial problems the company might incur. The was in contrast to store gift cards, Perx said.

One4All said: “The significant costs of this, along with ongoing Visa, processing, and compliance costs, are covered if a gift card is spent with a retailer.

“However, if it is not spent, a small monthly charge is incurred, after a period of inactivity, which covers these operational costs. One4all applies a monthly charge of €1.45 after 12 months to funds that have not been used at this stage.”

Asked about the fact that On4All’s inactive monthly fee of 90p is lower in the UK, where the fee does not kick in for 18 months, the firm said the UK market is regulated by different financial bodies and has a different legal and compliance set up.

It did concede that it can waive inactive balance fees for those unable to spend One4All cards during pandemic restrictions.