| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Generation Rent: ‘I’m 45 now – if something doesn’t change, I will be 65 and still renting’

Mary McCarthy watches her children John (11), Alexandra (9), Dermot (7) and Aris (3) play Minecraft at their rented home. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Mary McCarthy watches her children John (11), Alexandra (9), Dermot (7) and Aris (3) play Minecraft at their rented home. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mary McCarthy watches her children John (11), Alexandra (9), Dermot (7) and Aris (3) play Minecraft at their rented home. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mary McCarthy watches her children John (11), Alexandra (9), Dermot (7) and Aris (3) play Minecraft at their rented home. Photo: Frank McGrath

Mary McCarthy

“Generation rent’ does not just apply to millennials.

I’m 45, and at this moment in time it feels like I’ll be renting for ever.

Most Watched

Privacy