From phone networks to energy providers, five ways to save today

IF you are not switching, your loyalty will get punished.

It is a stitch-up, but there does not seem to be any inclination by our regulators to change this situation.

On the other hand, big savings are available to those who are prepared to take the time to review their household expenses.

Here are some ways you could knock hundreds of euro off the cost of running your home.

Switch your mortgage and save over €200 a month

Around 200,000 home- owners are on standard variable rates as high as 4.5pc and are set to pay more with rates across Europe expected to rise in the coming months.

Those coming out of a fixed rate need to move now to lock in to a rate that will not change for a while. Lenders are offering fixed rates for 30 years of below 3pc. Those kinds of deals will be unlikely to be seen for decades.

If you are not an existing fixed rate, or a tracker, you need to act today.

Switchers can also get cashback of up to €5,000, with some lenders paying as much as €2,000 at the moment to cover conveyancing fees associated with the switch.

Switch energy supplier and save over €500 a year

Although prices are rising across the board, you can still get discounts of up to 40pc as a new customer if you switch supplier, according to price-comparison site Bonkers.ie.

Savings of over €500 a year on average are available to those who switch, and it only takes minutes online.

Move to a SIM-only mobile deal and save almost €50 a month

This is where you buy just a SIM card, which comes with an allocation of data, texts and minutes per month.

SIM-only plans are generally much cheaper than bill-pay plans because you don’t incur the cost of buying a phone.

These deals are now available from all the main mobile providers and some operators such as GoMo and 48 focus solely on these offers.

If you have paid for your phone and are out of contract, you could get a SIM-only deal from 48 for €10.99 a month or €5 a month for six months (rising to €25 a month) from Virgin Mobile. GoMo charges €14.99 a month.

Opting for 48 over Vodafone’s Red Unlimited €60-a-month plan could save just over €49 a month or €588 a year, Bonkers.ie has calculated.

Switch health insurance and save over €500

Two out of every three health insurance members are potentially on the wrong plan. Savings for shopping around can be as high as €500.

Switch your broadband and TV provider and save up to €50 a month

A family on Virgin Media’s Big Bundle (home phone, 250Mbps broadband and TV) and is paying €92 a month could move to Eir’s broadband, home phone and TV package with Apple TV for €49.98 a month for 12 months.

Vodafone’s broadband, TV and home phone service costs €55 a month for 12 months.